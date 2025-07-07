Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Rachel Pizzolato

The brainy beauty isn’t just a model—she’s an aeronautical engineering student with two patented inventions.

A model, actress, inventor, national champion trampolinist and aeronautical engineering student, Rachel Pizzolato made a splash on YouTube when she taught her audience how to change the oil on a Hyundai Elantra. Most impressively, Pizzolato holds patents on two of her own inventions—one relating to NFL helmet technology and another involving vertical axis wind turbine energy. She’s gained a following not just for her looks and Maxim Cover Girl competition status, but also for her DIY project tips and MythBusters Junior appearance. Catch her in the upcoming horror flick “Round The Decay” after getting better acquainted below:

What are some dream brands that you’d love to work with in the future?

As a model, I would be thrilled to work with prestigious brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, as they symbolize luxury, creativity, and timeless style. These collaborations would allow me to showcase fashion in a way that resonates with my artistic vision. However, what sets me apart is that I am not just your typical model who focuses solely on fashion, cologne, purses, and dresses. I have a diverse set of interests and skills that truly define who I am. For instance, I have a passion for working on cars and enjoy tackling home repair projects. This hands-on approach to life gives me a unique perspective that I bring into my modeling work.

Partnering with brands like Home Depot or AutoZone would be an incredible opportunity for me. I believe that my experience in DIY projects and automotive work can inspire others and showcase a different side of femininity and strength. It’s important to me to break the mold and redefine what it means to be a model, demonstrating that we can embrace both beauty and practicality. By collaborating with brands that align with my interests, I can create authentic and relatable content that resonates with a broader audience, ultimately blending the worlds of fashion and functionality.

What’s your best advice for aspiring models?

My best advice for aspiring models is to embrace the journey and remember that every setback is an opportunity for growth. During my time on MythBusters Junior, I adopted the motto “Failure is always an option!” This mindset has profoundly shaped my approach to modeling and life in general. In modeling, you may face rejection or challenges, but each experience teaches you something valuable. Embrace those moments as stepping stones to improvement. Learn from every audition, photoshoot, and all feedback you receive. Instead of fearing failure, see it as a chance to refine your skills and discover your unique voice in the industry.

Additionally, focus on building your confidence and staying true to yourself. Authenticity shines through in your work and resonates with both clients and audiences. Surround yourself with supportive people who encourage your growth and creativity. Remember, persistence and resilience are key. Keep pushing forward, be adaptable, and, most importantly, enjoy the process. Your journey as a model is not just about the final outcome; it’s about the experiences and lessons you gather along the way.

Do you have any upcoming projects that we can look forward to?

I have tons of projects in the works. I have four movies that are coming out in the next couple of months, and I’m currently filming a movie in Houston that’s called Once Upon A Dream. I have a couple of pilots and major motion pictures that are slated to start production in the next couple months. I plan on walking for New York Fashion Week, New York Swim Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, Las Vegas Swim Week, and much more! I’ll also be attending Vidcon in Los Angeles and Open Sauce in San Francisco, which are the largest creator conventions in the world.

What’s your guilty pleasure movie or TV show?

One of my favorite guilty pleasure movies has to be Titanic. While it’s not a guilty pleasure in the traditional sense, it holds a special place in my heart. The film is based on the true story of the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic, and it beautifully illustrates how love can transcend socioeconomic barriers. The romance between Jack, a penniless artist, and Rose, a wealthy young woman, captures the essence of how two lives can collide in the most unexpected and tragic circumstances. Their love story is a testament to the idea that regardless of one’s background, genuine connections can flourish, even amid chaos.

What’s truly amazing about Titanic is how it intertwines historical events with the deeply personal journey of its characters. The grandeur of the ship, the social divides, and the impending disaster all serve as a backdrop for a love story that feels both timeless and poignant. It reminds us that love can be powerful and transformative, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.