Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Aje Alford, Ariel Kay, Chelsie Charest, Christine Klezaras & Jenna Rose

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Chelsie Charest, Middle: Ariel Kay, Right: Aje Alford)

These contestants are brilliantly employing the MCG platform to showcase their personal brands of beauty and self-expression one jaw-dropping shot at a time.

Aje Alford (@aje_themodel)

(Aje Alford)

Aje Alford is a Jersey-born, Broward-raised powerhouse who’s rewriting the rules and owning every spotlight she steps into. She’s already turning heads in editorials, beauty shoots, and bold campaigns. Also a makeup artist, versatility is a virtue she definitely keeps.

Ariel Kay (@aarriieellinthesky)

(Ariel Kay)

Beneath Ariel Kay’s undeniably alluring looks lies a woman powered by purpose. If crowned Elegance champion, $15,000 will be donated in her name to Soldiers’ Angels, a charity that uplifts military families and veterans.

Chelsie Charest (@chelsiecharestxo)

(Chelsie Charest)

Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Chelsie Charest fills her days with laughter, meaningful moments, and memories made with friends, family, and her two adorable cats. A rising UGC creator, her aesthetic content focuses on fashion, beauty, and wellness.

Christine Klezaras (@beautifulredd)

(Christine Klezaras)

Christine Klezaras shows us that passion never dies. At age 54, she boasts 33 years of marriage, four children and nine grandchildren. Not to mention, Klezaras is is a woman of many talents, including woodworking, gardening, dirt biking, fishing, and, of course, modeling.

Jenna Rose (@jennarose_madrid)

(Jenna Rose)

With roots in Tahoe and Maui, and an Italian passport in her back pocket, Jenna Rose is a true citizen of the world, plus a seasoned real estate pro and dedicated caregiver. Life isn’t complete without her co-star, a beloved Pomsky named Kaleia.