Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Alexa March, Scarlett Delain, Lisa Carlomusto, Mae Worku & Abbie

Friday Features spotlights standout MCG contestants.

(Left: Abbie, Middle: Alexa March, Right: Lisa Carlomusto)

Maxim Cover Girl is always on the hunt for new talent destined to redefine the industry. To expand our search, we’ve partnered with boutique label Whipped Cream Swimwear and independent fashion designer and runway host Randa Rose to identify the next generation of top-tier talent. Today, we’re highlighting five of the best new models currently rising through the ranks. Read on to see who made the cut—and if you think you have what it takes to top our list one day, join here.

Alexa March (@alexa_march)

(Alexa March)

Alexa March is a model, artist, surfer, and entrepreneur defined by her confidence and creative drive. Whether she’s commanding the lens on set or building her next business venture, March approaches every project with passionate ambition.

(Abbie)

Abbie is a mother, founder, visionary, and survivor who has transformed lived experiences into a platform for leadership. With 25 years of expertise in the beauty industry, she champions style as a form of power and confidence as a brand of activism. By empowering single mothers and families to find their voice, Abbie is dedicated to helping women everywhere rise and reclaim their strength.

Scarlett Delain (@scarlettdelain)

(Scarlett Delain)

Scarlett Delain, better known as the “Queen of Glam,” is a true authority on everything makeup, lashes, and nails. A lover of elaborate costumes and vibrant self-expression, Delain is dedicated to living life to the fullest and finding beauty in every detail.

Lisa Carlomusto (@lisacarlomusto.rdh)

(Lisa Carlomusto)

Lisa Carlomusto is a “Vintage 1985” Italian-Canadian Scorpio and mother of two. She’s built her career as a dental hygienist on a foundation of grit and determination, helping clients find their confidence along the way, but her influencer star is also on the rise.

Mae Worku (@mae.worku)

(Mae Worku)

Mae Worku is a 23-year-old model who’s doing just about everything right, whether she’s honing a dedicated skincare routine or living a high-energy lifestyle as a natural athlete who basks in bouldering, running, and dance. Beyond her fitness pursuits, epicureanism and singing rank high among Worku’s well-rounded interests.