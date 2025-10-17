Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Alexi Jay, Isabella Priano, Julia Bryant, Julia Rudnicka & Kayla Rhae

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Alexi Jay, Middle: Julia Bryant, Right: (Isabella Priano)

Our Maxim Cover Girl competitions are uncovering new, talented models weekly. Stealing the spotlight this week are five gorgeous women who are well on their way to becoming champions. As the Elegance competition wraps up its final interviews, our panel of judges is gearing up to dive into the profiles and make the tough calls. Meanwhile, the Natural Beauty and Euro Summer categories are closing in on the final days of registration—so if you’ve got what it takes, now’s the time to make your move.

We want you in on the action. Pick your favorite model and cast your vote—all you need is a free Maxim VIP account. It’s simple, fast, and it could help push your pick all the way to the top.

Alexi Jay (@alexijayyy)

(Alexi Jay)

Don’t let the bombshell looks fool you—this former Philadelphia firefighter is as badass as they come. Now living her dream life in Hawaii, Alexi Jay has swapped sirens for sunsets, splitting her time between modeling, photography, and chasing adrenaline. A FantemWorld athlete with real-deal grit, she shreds dirt bikes, composes original piano pieces, and she’s learning how to fly a plane.

Isabella Priano (@itsdizzyyy)

(Isabella Priano)

If there’s a beat dropping, chances are Isabella Priano isn’t far behind the decks. The jet-setting DJ and producer lives for the rush of the crowd—and her passport proves it. Having played pulsing nightclub sets and high-octane music festivals across the globe, Priano has lit up some of the biggest stages in the world. Her SoundCloud is stacked with energized tracks that are guaranteed to put you in a mood.

Julia Bryant (@juliaabryant)

(Julia Bryant)

Florida stunner Julia Bryant is already making serious moves in the legal world as a litigation paralegal specializing in construction defect law. And with law school on the horizon, she’s just getting started. She’s fit, fun, and focused on taking home a crown.

Julia Rudnicka (@juliaa_rrrr)

(Julia Rudnicka)

With a background in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Julia Rudnicka knows how to throw down on the mat. But this swimsuit babe also has a soft side—she loves to bake, laugh, and swears her most beautiful traits come from the inside out.

Kayla Rhae (@luna_rhae)

(Kayla Rhae)

From singing and dancing to practicing cosmetology, Kayla Rhae brings passion and polish to everything she touches. She’s got a big personality, a drive to learn, and a soft spot for what really matters: animals and family.