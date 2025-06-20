Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Alexssandra Montalvan, Anna Cummiskey, Haley Goneau, Morgan Carpenter & Tianna Salerno

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Anna Cummiskey, Middle: Alexssandra Montalvan, Right: Morgan Carpenter)

From creative entrepreneurs to radiant game-changers, the Maxim Cover Girl competition’s latest Friday Feature brings five women with star power, ambition, and stories worth knowing. Whether they’re making waves on social media or climbing the career ladder, these contenders are grabbing our attention. Create a Maxim VIP account and cast your vote for this year’s best up and coming models.

(Alexssandra Montalvan)

Alexssandra Montalvan, hailing from Nicaragua, is a sun-chaser with a soul built for impact. Whether she’s striking poses on the beach, exploring new flavors around the world, or taking relaxing horseback rides, her life is a blend of elegance and adventure. A lover of music, fashion, dogs, and meeting new people, Montalvan radiates warmth and style in every frame.

(Anna Cummiskey)

Anna Cummiskey is a creative director and entrepreneur on a mission. Curating chic themed soirées and styling handbags like modern art, her Instagram is a treasure trove of stylish discoveries and inspiring finds, but she does it all with one goal in mind: to show young women everywhere that you can look good while doing good.

(Haley Goneau)

Haley Goneau is a dreamer with a soft heart and a bold spirit. A family-first woman, Goneau balances her love for books, dog walks, and globe-trotting adventures with a contagious curiosity for life.

(Morgan Carpenter)

Morgan Carpenter is a nurse by day and a showstopper by nature, the definition of high energy. Bold, free, and full of fire, she lives for adventure, self-expression, and raising strong, kind kids. Embracing excitement and showcasing her fearless fashion flair, Carpenter’s vibe is all about confidence and empowerment.

(Tianna Salerno)

Tianna Salerno lights up every space she steps into. But beneath the bright smile is serious ambition. A true multitasker, Salerno is a model, singer, songwriter, and an aspiring music producer. Driven by her love for singing, writing, and dancing, she’s constantly creating and performing, sharing soulful covers on SoundCloud that showcase her vocal range and heartfelt style.