Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Allie Markova, Deja King, Lyndzee Miller, Gwyn Trumbore & Trini Ti’

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Lyndzee Miller, Middle: Gwyn Trumbore, Right: Deja King)

From acting queens to fashion forces, these five Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders are lighting up the polls and distinguishing themselves from a sea of MCG hopefuls. After meeting each below, consider creating a Maxim VIP account to help us crown this year’s winner. Those with aspirations of cover girl glory can step into the spotlight by creating a model profile at covergirl.maxim.com.

Allie Markova (@alliemarkova)

(Allie Markova)

A proud first generation American with Russian roots, Allie Markova has worn many hats: funeral director, ballerina, lion tamer, lingerie model and now rising actress. She is set to star in The Unknowable, an original horror series from Screambox.

Deja King (@dejaking000000)

(Deja King)

Fluent in both Arabic and English, the Arizona-based Deja King brings a global flair to the runway. Two years of modeling school helps King command the camera with a blend of poise and power—traits that are evident in her feed, which showcases her passions for workouts and high fashion.

Lyndzee Miller (@unbotheredlynz)

(Lyndzee Miller)

Flourishing at 40, Lyndzee Miller is a bikini connoisseur with a passion for empowering women and rescuing animals. Whether she’s soaking up the California sun or pausing for a moment of reflection, Miller is fully embracing her true self and inspiring others to do the same. If Miller wins the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition, her donation will go to Soldiers’ Angels, honoring her beloved grandfather, a Marine Corps colonel who taught her to stay grounded and humble.

Gwyn Trumbore (@gwyntrumbore)

(Gwyn Trumbore)

Gwyn Trumbore is a rising star in New York City, currently studying acting and communication while chasing her dreams. With a background in ballet, hip-hop, and vocal performance, her talent runs deep and her versatility shines on every stage she steps onto. From playing Morticia Addams on-stage in The Addams Family Musical to appearing in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Watcher, Trumbore is steadily building a powerhouse resume.

(Trini Ti’)

A college professor and veteran from Washington, D.C. Trini Ti’ boasts a combo of leadership, discipline and heart. She may be under the radar for now, but she’s got all the signs of someone about to make major noise.