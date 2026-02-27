Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Ally Hickey, Khristen Murdock, Kaylee McGuigan, MJ Niche & Dana M. Altieri

“Friday Features” showcases standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Khristen Murdock, Middle: Kaylee McGuigan, Right: Ally Hickey)

The Maxim Cover Girl judging panel is close to crowning the first Workout Warrior champion—and trust us, the competition was fierce. Behind the scenes, our creative team is already buzzing about what’s next, including whispers of an upcoming competition featuring a major runway opportunity. Let’s just say… heels may be required. Want to be the first to know? Follow @maximmag_covergirl on Instagram for exclusive updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes moments. In the meantime, meet this week’s five Friday Features contenders:

Ally Hickey (@_allyhickey_)

(Ally Hickey)

Ally Hickey knows beauty runs deeper than a flawless photo—it’s about confidence, resilience, and unapologetic authenticity. A proud Oklahoma Sooner alum with unmistakable spunk, Hickey thrives on adventure and embodies modern femininity.

Khristen Murdock (@bodiedbymurda)

(Khristen Murdock)

Khristen Murdock is proof that strength and glamour aren’t opposites—they’re a power move. A retired U.S. Army officer turned master esthetician and fitness model, she uniquely incorporates military discipline into her current hustles. The health and wellness guru channels precision, confidence, and undeniable presence into everything she touches.

Kaylee McGuigan (@kayleeshaemarie)

(Kaylee McGuigan)

Drawn to emotion-driven photography, Kaylee McGuigan loves capturing moments that feel raw and real. When she’s not in front of or behind the lens, she’s staying active, discovering new music, and embracing the kind of confidence that radiates from within.

MJ Niche (@mj_niche)

(MJ Niche)

As a petite Native American model, MJ Niche has never aimed to fit the mold. Over the years, she’s carved out her own space in the industry through discipline, resilience, and an unshakable belief in herself. Niche represents visibility, perseverance, and the power of standing confidently in your own story.

Dana Altieri (@dana.images)

(Dana Altieri)

As a four-time cancer survivor, Dana Altieri truly loves life in a way only she can. A devoted mom to her two daughters, Altieri is known for her spontaneity, razor-sharp wit, and a personality that keeps everyone on their toes. She’s equally fluent in 1980s WWF wrestling lore and Prince lyrics.