Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Angela Chanthavexay

This Laotian and Thai stunner is vying to become the next Maxim Cover Girl competition winner.
Angela Chanthavexay

Meet Angela Chanthavexay, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

The Laotian and Thai stunner is currently crushing it as the leader of her Maxim Cover Girl competition group. 

If she takes the crown, Angela says she'll use the $25,000 cash prize to pay off her parents' debt. 

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!

