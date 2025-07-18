Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Anya Angjeli, Tien Stacks, Drew Ahrens, Berlin Wilson & Nona Javakhidze

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Tien Stacks, Middle: Anya Angjeli, Right: Berlin Wilson)

Maxim Cover Girl prides itself on consistently providing opportunities for all models. This week’s Friday Feature showcases a range of talent hailing from all across the globe. The Maxim Cover Girl competition platform currently has 3 modeling competitions open for registration—join these beautiful models in their quest for a championship crown at covergirl.maxim.com, or help us choose the next Maxim Cover Girl queen by casting your vote here.

Anya Angjeli (@angjelsmethod)

(Anya Angjeli)

Anya Angjel is “a world-traveler and urbanite, who spent two decades in New York City as a model, with most recent features in publications like Playboy, Oui, Pump and QP.” Now focusing on wardrobe styling and photography direction, she offers clients a chance to upgrade their social media game and improve their style overnight. Her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen has taken Austin, her new home, by storm.

Tien Stacks (@tienstacks)

(Tien Stacks)

Tien Stacks has taken a liking to Pilates and learning new languages. Fit and friendly, this foodie loves to travel and spark conversation with all people of the world. This Dallas babe commands your attention and listening skills as she crafts the perfect cocktail for you behind the bar.

Drew Ahrens (@marydrewahrens)

(Drew Ahrens)

Drew Ahrens doubles as a model and a coach/trainer. Learning from someone inside the industry is the best way to do it. She offers modeling and acting classes, nutrition and fitness coaching, and model scouting services for Images MTA. Ahrens is living the dream and teaching others to keep chasing theirs.

Berlin Wilson (@berlinw07)

(Berlin Wilson)

Berlin Wilson is taking her talents to Texas Tech this fall as an incoming freshman. Wilson loves all things fashion and is a self-motivated go-getter. As she starts a new chapter in life, she’s captured our attention.

Nona Javakhidze (@noniko55)

(Nona Javakhidze)

Nona Javakhidze hails from the beautiful country of Georgia. Dance is how Javakhidze connects to her mind, body, and spirit. Always on the move, her smile is sure to light up any room.