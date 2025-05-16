Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Ashley Attianese, X’zandrea, Amanda Metzger, Lauren Sky Tanner, Sasha & Miranda Mottlowitz

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders. This week’s also includes a bonus look at one of our MCG fashion experts.

(Left: Miranda Mottlowitz, Middle: Amanda Metzger, Right: Sasha)

The Maxim Cover Girl competition isn’t just about stunning photos—it’s about connecting with the fierce, passionate women behind them. Every model has a story, a dream and a reason she stepped into the spotlight. Create a Maxim VIP account to unlock the full experience, discover what fuels each contender, and cast your vote. This week’s Friday Features spotlight celebrates a standout group of women, among whom you might just find a kindred spirit—or your next muse.

Ashley Attianese (@ashleyattianese)

(Ashley Attianese)

While Ashley Attianese’s days might start sun-soaked on the beach, they end in boardrooms, running a high-end luxury jewelry empire (Isa Grutman) with the precision of a boss who has a sharp sense for beauty and business.

(X’zandrea)

She’s got charm, charisma—and a laugh that’s downright contagious. X’zandrea isn’t afraid to show her quirky side, and that’s exactly what makes her unforgettable. For her, fun isn’t a break from life—it’s the fuel. Between photoshoots and hangouts with friends, this vivacious beauty keeps her energy high and her smile wide.

Amanda Metzger (@amanda_leighh)

(Amanda Metzger)

For Amanda Metzger, passion is the pulse of everything she does. Whether she’s behind the camera or in front of it, she’s never second-guessed her path of modeling and photography. She splits life between the shores of Cape Cod and South Florida. Summers soaking in salty breezes, winters basking in more sunshine—Metzger’s living the coastal dream we all crave.

Lauren Sky Tanner (@laurensky16)

(Lauren Sky Tanner)

A mother of four, mental health advocate and unapologetic powerhouse, there’s a lot to love about Lauren Sky Tanner. From swirling creativity into stunning epoxy art to championing animal rescue, Tanner’s spirit is as radiant as her smile.

(Sasha)

A true social butterfly, Sasha thrives in the nightlife scene, glowing with confidence and dressed to impress. Her secret weapon? A magnetic vibe that blends elegance with edge. She’s effortlessly versatile—relaxed when it counts, but always with a touch of high-gloss sophistication.

Bonus: Miranda Mottlowitz (@mirandamottlowitz)

(Miranda Mottlowitz)

At just 24 years old, Miranda Mottlowitz is already reshaping the rules of luxury fashion. The Highland Park native and University of Illinois alumna is the creative force behind Randa Rose, a high-end fashion label known for its unapologetically bold designs and unmistakable edge. With fierce silhouettes, a high-glam aesthetic, and a no-holds-barred attitude, Mottlowitz is proving that power dressing is alive and thriving, and she’s just getting started.



Most recently, Miranda brought her signature style to Maxim Cover Girl’s “Industry Insiders” series, starring in Episode 3: Dressing the Dream. The feature offered a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process and the Randa Rose world, from concept to catwalk. The episode also marked the start of an exciting relationship between Randa Rose and the Cover Girl modeling community, where fashion and fearless energy collide.