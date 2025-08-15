Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: AuJene, Gelsey, Lidia Aguilar, Amanda Patten & Angelina Airth

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Amanda Patten, Middle: AuJene, Right: Gelsey)

Bold, beautiful and driven—this week’s Friday Features stunners are ready to capture their own Maxim Cover Girl competition crown. We’ve just launched an all-new modeling competition, Natural Beauty, to celebrate allure sans full-glam make-up and hairspray, complemented by outdoor photoshoots in natural scenes.

(AuJene)

Island soul, big city bold. AuJene is a beauty with a heartbeat and has a passport full of stories. She’s cooking up chaos and charisma, barefoot in silk one minute, deep in the jungle among elephants the next.

(Gelsey)

Off-stage, Gelsey is a history lover, ocean chaser, and old-Hollywood romantic who finds magic and meaning in movement. On-stage, she’s danced all around the world, flying through space as an aerialist and pulling off stunts that make jaws drop.

Lidia Aguilar (@lidia_x106)

(Lidia Aguilar)

Born in Jersey, raised in Miami, Lidia Aguilar is proudly 100 percent Latina and 100 percent driven. From running marathons to running businesses, she moves fast, thinks big, and never backs down. As a breast cancer survivor, Aguilar carries her cause close: If she wins the Elegance competition, $15,000 goes straight to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “I chose this cause because being a breast cancer survivor myself, it hits close to home. I know how scary those moments can be.”

Amanda Patten (@amandarose61719)

(Amanda Patten)

Once a beauty queen, always a powerhouse, Amanda Patten has worn many crowns: model, paralegal, artist, and full-time supermom to three. At 38, she brings real-world strength to glossy pages.

Angelina Airth (@angieairth)

(Angelina Airth)

Meet the style alchemist of the week, Angelina Airth, a fashion design student who lives and breathes creativity. Between working modeling gigs and her role as a stylist for the University of Kentucky’s student-run fashion magazine, she’s already setting the tone for tomorrow’s trends. Airth is an avid vinyl collector and a thrifting queen who believes fashion isn’t just about the fabric; it’s about identity and personality.