Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Braeden, Cadence Killion, Sulivan Street, Jordyn Flynn & Keston Kazuko

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

Left to right: Keston Kazuko, Middle: Jordyn Flynn, Right: Sulivan Street)

This week’s Friday Features showcases more women who embody style, confidence, and the kind of presence that will attract your attention. If you’d like to join them in the spotlight, create a Maxim Cover Girl competition model account here and choose a competition.

Jordyn Flynn (@thejordyjo)

(Jordyn Flynn)

Jordyn Flynn knows the power of a high-quality shot, and she will never settle for less. Every picture she shares is crisp, vibrant, and dripping with that effortless glow. There’s warmth to her presence, a sense that she’s completely at ease in her own skin.

Keston Kazuko (@kazumafoo)

(Keston Kazuko)

A free-spirited skin enthusiast with a vintage soul, Keston Kazuko is making a fierce modeling comeback. She practices and preaches a holistic health approach that blends yoga, fitness, and result-driven skincare. Her journey of healing fuels authenticity.

(Braeden)

Braeden is an aspiring model based in Tampa, Florida. She is balancing two jobs while chasing her dreams, and she makes the grind look good. Her clean, confident aesthetic is quiet but unshakable, and her presence in front of the camera feels effortless. Off set, you’ll find her either reading a myriad of different books, soaking up the sun during a beach day, toning her physique at the gym, or spending quality time with friends and family.

Cadence Killion (@cadence.babyyy)

(Cadence Killion)

Cadence Killion is building a future in real estate with the same style, poise, and purpose she brings to every photoshoot. She blends ambition with charisma to ensure that her life is balanced.

Sulivan Street (@iconicfashiondiaries)

(Sulivan Street)

If fashion is art, Sulivan Street is the curator. Hailing from a world where yoga, nature, photography, and fashion collide, she brings a soulful depth to every shot. With an instinct for drama and an eye for detail, she’s an artist in every sense.