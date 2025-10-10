Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Brooke Roberts, Ray Evans, Phoebe-Estel, Jessica Robertson & Aron Compton

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Jessica Robertson Middle: Brooke Roberts, Right: Aron Compton)

Maxim has unveiled the final three contenders in this year’s annual Cover Girl competition—Ashley Attianese, Alexssandra Montalvan, and Kira. Soon, they’ll jet off to Miami for the ultimate showdown and photoshoot finale, where $100,000 and the iconic Maxim cover are up for grabs. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. As these three battle it out for the crown, a new wave of talent is rising. Five fresh faces are stepping into the spotlight, competing in Maxim Cover Girl’s newest competitions—Centerfold and Big Game Weekend. The future of glam has never looked brighter.

Brooke Roberts (@brookeatthis)

(Brooke Roberts)

Brooke Roberts is taking her shot at a Maxim Cover Girl crown with heart and purpose, proudly supporting Soldiers’ Angels along the way. “As a mental health advocate, my job is to help veterans heal from trauma by connecting them to care and support,” she says. A nurse and Pilates instructor, Roberts embodies strength and serenity—fit, focused, and fiercely dedicated to healing through movement.

Ray Evans (@sammyrayhay)

(Ray Evans)

Houston-born and raised, Ray Evans is a marketing and finance powerhouse with an entrepreneurial edge. As the co-owner of a thriving staffing agency, she knows how to make businesses move. When she’s not building brands or balancing numbers, Evan’s chasing her passions, live music, travel, and technology.

(Phoebe-Estel)

Phoebe-Estel is the embodiment of sensuality and class. Her refined tastes mirror her elegance—from the pages of French literature to the theaters of Broadway musicals and the fine art galleries.

Jessica Robertson (@va_modeljess)

(Jessica Robertson)

Jessica Robertson has been chasing her modeling dreams since she was 14, and she’s not slowing down. Now a proud mom of three and a published model, this three-time Maxim Cover Girl contender is ready to claim the crown she’s been fighting for. When she’s not in front of the camera, Robertson’s all about the great outdoors—hunting, fishing, and embracing every adventure that comes her way.

Aron Compton (@aronwithana)

(Aron Compton)

Aron Compton is all about self-love, fresh perspectives, and the power of growth. An entrepreneur with unapologetic confidence and authenticity, she leads with heart and purpose. With a family-first mindset and an unshakable drive to become the best version of herself, Compton proves that true beauty starts from within.