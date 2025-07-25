Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Catherine Muldoon, Connie Alexes, Alyssa Rodgers, Jordan Duelley & Ralphline Etienne

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Connie Alexes, Middle: Alyssa Rodgers, Right: Jordan Duelley)

Maxim Cover Girl isn’t just about winning competitions; it’s a platform and community that allows models to showcase their charm, confidence and capability worldwide. Help us crown the next MCG queen by creating a Maxim VIP account here and casting votes. Below, meet five contestants who are heating up multiple competitions.

Maxim Cover Girl’s Hot Girl Summer Barbados competition is open for registration until August 7. Enter now!

Catherine Muldoon (@dr.catherinecosmetic)

(Catherine Muldoon)

Catherine Muldoon landed in the November 2005 issue of Maxim. Two decades later, and she’s back and better than ever. As a cosmetic dentist and owner of Catherine Cosmetic, Muldoon advocates tirelessly for body positivity and transparency in cosmetic procedures.

Connie Alexes (@phancyc)

(Connie Alexes)

New York-based singer-songwriter Connie Alexes is the kind of artist who wears her heart on her sleeve. Her IG is a curated canvas of late-night lyric captures, studio sneak peeks, and mood-driven portraits that ooze authenticity. Through her platform, she encourages women to find their unique aesthetic voice and embrace the power of softness.

Alyssa Rodgers (@alyssa.rodgerrss)

(Alyssa Rodgers)

Alyssa Rodgers makes elegance effortless, all while while maintaining just enough grit to keep it real. If she takes the MCG Elegance competition title, a $15,000 donation will be made to Soldiers’ Angels on her behalf.

Jordan Duelley (@jordanduelley)

(Jordan Duelley)

Jordan Duelley is a wife, mother, and Texas dynamo who lives for two things: dance and the gym. Duelley isn’t just collecting followers, she’s collecting experiences and enjoying life to the fullest. She brings depth, drive, and a splash of spice wherever life leads her.

Ralphline Etienne

(Ralphline Etienne)

Ralphline Etienne is a fashion-first model on a mission to make poise and grace feel unstoppable. Known for her bold styling, striking visuals and fearless authenticity, she’s a one-woman show with the impact of an entire movement.