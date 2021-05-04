Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Christiana Leucas

If she wins the Maxim Cover Girl competition, this actress wants to launch her own production company.

Christiana Leucas/@christianaleucas

Meet Christiana Leucas, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

An actress, writer and producer, Leucas' life passion lies in the entertainment industry.

If she wins this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition, Leucas plans to use the winnings and increased visibility to help launch her own production company.

