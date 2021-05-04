Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Christiana Leucas

If she wins the Maxim Cover Girl competition, this actress wants to launch her own production company.
Author:
Publish date:
Christiana Leucas

Meet Christiana Leucas, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

An actress, writer and producer, Leucas' life passion lies in the entertainment industry. 

If she wins this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition, Leucas plans to use the winnings and increased visibility to help launch her own production company.

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!

No image description

whiskey-promo
Food & Drink

The Best Whiskeys and Spirits of 2021, According to a Top Spirits Competition

s-a-cash-van-still
News

Watch Wild Viral Video of Armored Cash Truck Guards Attacked By Gun-Toting Robbers

scarlett-black-widow-trailer
Entertainment

Marvel Drops Epic Trailer With Release Dates for 10 Movies Including 'Black Widow', 'Eternals' & 'Black Panther' Sequel

ray-bans vagabond stateside
Style

Ray-Ban Gets Shady With Two 1970s-Style Sunglasses Reissues

Michael Chernow Promo 2
Food & Drink

Restaurateur-Turned-Wellness Influencer Michael Chernow on Leading a Healthy & Fit Lifestyle

Christiana Leucas Promo
News

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Christiana Leucas

Jonathan jadali promo:ascend agency
News

How Ascend Agency CEO Jonathan Jadali is Helping Startups Succeed

2021 Ferrari Roma Super GT
Rides

2021 Ferrari Roma: First Drive Review

Tutima Flieger Slate Grey Promo
Style

Tutima Reaches For the Sky with Slate Grey Pilot Watch