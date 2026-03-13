Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Cierra Price, Melissa Andrews, Tochina Alexandre, Cait Medlin & Alicia

“Friday Features” showcases standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Alicia, Middle: Tochina Alexandre, Right: @traceycphotography)

From a U.S. Army veteran to an NFL cheerleader, every Maxim Cover Girl competition contestant in this week’s Friday Feature lineup has a unique story and a distinct look that are equally compelling. Share your own style and story by signing up today—you could be the next model chosen to command the lens or own the runway.

Cierra Price (@cierraprice)

(Cierra Price)

Miami-born NFL cheerleader Cierra Price lives for competition, whether she’s pumping up her Miami Dolphins or slaying in Mario Party. After booking an interview with the judging panel for our Salty Mermaid swimsuit competition, it’s clear she’s a force to be reckoned with.

(Alicia)

Equal parts artist and influencer, Alicia balances a passion for fashion and beauty with a love for singing and travel. She’s spent years dreaming of a magazine cover—now, she’s stepped into the spotlight to claim it.

Melissa Andrews (@malibu.missy)

(@traceycphotography)

Her handle might imply a homebase in one of Cali’s most desirable locales, but Melissa Andrews’ Instagram feed is filled with envy-inspiring travel snaps from San Juan to Cape Cod and NYC, all of which serve as a canvas for her unique brand of self-expression.

Tochina Alexandre (@iamtochina)

(Tochina Alexandre)

Haitian-born and Miami-raised, Tochina Alexandre is a standout currently making waves in Denver. A lifelong dreamer, Alexandre credits her poise and power to years of fitness and dance. Now, she’s trading the stage for the camera lens.

Cait Medlin (@medlincait)

(Cait Medlin)

Resilience isn’t just a value for Cait Medlin; it’s a lifestyle. This 34-year-old U.S Army veteran and PhD holder balances the demands of motherhood with a fierce passion for her community. Whether she’s advocating for veteran wellness or raising awareness for PTSD prevention, Medlin leads with warmth and intellect.