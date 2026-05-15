Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Daisy Dumlao, Bria Maletic, Natalie Cassant, Tamika Ward & Ereshki

Friday Features showcases standout MCG competition contenders.

(Left: Natalie Cassant, Middle: Daisy Dumlao, Right: Ereshki)

This week’s Friday Features lineup celebrates a diverse group of women who prove that ambition and style have no limits. From the high-stakes world of healthcare and the intellectual depths of astrophysics to the athletic discipline of professional dance, the backgrounds of these five standouts are every bit as intriguing as their social feeds. Think you have what it takes to join their ranks? Head over to covergirl.maxim.com to sign up and compete for your own spot in the limelight.

Daisy Dumlao (@_daisy.dumlao)

(Daisy Dumlao)

Whether she’s navigating the high-pressure environment of a dialysis ward or perfecting the art of the aesthetic injection, Daisy Dumlao brings a tireless grit to everything she touches. The BSN RN and mother of two is just as likely to be found front-row at a concert as she is exploring the outdoors.

Bria Maletic (@bria_maletic)

(Bria Maletic)

Bria Maletic is a branding mogul on a mission to prove that business growth and personal healing go hand in hand. When she isn’t empowering women to build their own empires, the mentor and fashion devotee is likely jet-setting across the globe in search of her next hit of sartorial inspiration.

Natalie Cassant (@nataliecassant)

(Natalie Cassant)

At just 19, Natalie Cassant is already a force of nature, balancing the discipline of a multi-sport athlete with the grace of a technically trained professional dancer. Currently honing her craft at the CLI Conservatory, the model and performer aims to pair her high-energy career with a simple, grounded mission: leaving a positive impact and a smile everywhere she goes.

(Ereshki)

Ereshki, known to her inner circle as Hershey, is a full-time astrophysics student proving that the stars aren’t the only things with boundless energy. When she isn’t decoding the cosmos or recycling vintage finds into fresh looks, the comic book writer and literature lover champions a philosophy of radical kindness in an often cynical world. Backed by her cat and a fierce sense of independence, she is the ultimate “space rebel” redefining what it means to reach for the top.

Tamika Ward (@_fyeeredddd)

(Tamika Ward)

Jamaican-Australian model Tamika Ward is a connoisseur of the classic summer lifestyle, finding her rhythm anywhere the music is loud and the sun is bright. Whether she is braiding hair, swimming, or catching a live set at a concert, Ward balances her love for creative styling with an effortless, outdoor energy.