Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Dylan Otis, Kierstyn Smith, Gleamly Asidor, Seleen Cerdan & Ievgeniia Dobrynina

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Kierstyn Smith, Middle: Gleamly Asidor, Right: Seleen Cerdan)

From next-gen influencers to erudite rising stars, the Maxim Cover Girl competition’s latest Friday Feature brings five women who are making waves on social media. Create a Maxim VIP account and cast your vote for these up-and-coming models.

Kierstyn Smith (@smithkierstyn)

(Kierstyn Smith)

Health and wellness isn’t a hobby for Kierstyn Smith—it’s her foundation. She and her dogs are a team, constantly in motion. In the kitchen, she crafts nutritious meals that are as delicious as they are fueling. But her strength isn’t just physical; her mind is just as sharp. Smith stays informed on world events, making her a thoughtful and fierce presence.

Gleamly Asidor (@gleamly.asidor)

(Gleamly Asidor)

Gleamly Asidor’s passion for caregiving and wellness shines through ceaselessly, offering a warmth that’s rare in a world obsessed with the superficial.

Seleen Cerdan (@seleencerdan)

(Seleen Cerdan)

For Seleen Cerdan, modeling is more than posing; it’s an art form. Through her images, she tells stories without a single word.

Ievgeniia Dobrynina (@back2health_nutrition)

(Ievgeniia Dobrynina)

Ievgeniia Dobrynina seamlessly blends science, movement, and mindfulness. She fuels her day with dance, sculpts her strength through fitness, and stays ahead of the curve with biohacking. But her true superpower is meditation, her secret weapon for finding clarity in a chaotic world.

Dylan Otis (@dylansophiaotis)

(Dylan Otis)

Dylan Otis isn’t just a presence; she’s a force of nature. This college student from Austin has already begun building a brand that reaches beyond the spotlight, all while pursuing a degree in kinesiology.