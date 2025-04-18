Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Eileen Hayman, Alkina Morana, Sasha Liu & Savannah Richana

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left to right: Eileen Hayman, Alkina Morana, Sasha Liu, Savannah Richana)

There’s no better way to wrap the week than with our Friday Features showcase, where Maxim Cover Girl competition knockouts are highlighted as they pursue cash prizes, destination photoshoots, Maxim features and more. Our first-ever Shades of Grey competition has officially dropped, and the black-and-white submissions are straight fire. Want a say in who takes the win? Become a Maxim VIP and cast your vote.

Eileen Hayman (@eileenhayman)

(Eileen Hayman)

By day, Eileen Hayman works in biotech research. By night, she’s the founder of ELY the Label, a fashion brand inspired by her signature “street chic” style—think simple, edgy and effortlessly cool. Whether she’s catching a game, dancing at a concert or hitting the town with her crew, Hayman brings style wherever she goes. And after crushing a hike or carving up the slopes, her perfect reset? Nature, snow and a glass of red. Now in the Finals for both the Cover Girl and Hot Girl Summer competitions, Hayman’s making moves—and she’s not slowing down.

Alkina Morana (@alkina.morana)

(Alkina Morana)

We don’t love repeating ourselves—but when it comes to Alkina Morana, we’ll make an exception. She’s a double finalist in both the Cover Girl and Hot Girl Summer competitions, and she earned it. Morana’s got the kind of trendsetting style that turns heads, and the fire to back it up. A model, actress and dancer with moves that’ll leave you speechless, she’s blazing her own trail.

Sasha Liu (@orientmystic)

(Sasha Liu)

Sasha Liu is more than just a pretty face—she’s a powerhouse in the making. This Asian-American beauty is studying to become a certified Doctor of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine, blending ancient wisdom with modern ambition. Her spiritual, holistic lifestyle radiates positivity, and she’s all about giving back and spreading light wherever she goes. Family is her world—just don’t forget to include her pup, Coco, in the lineup. When she’s not hitting the books, Liu’s fencing or gliding across the ballet floor with effortless grace. She’s chosen Soldiers’ Angels as her charity, saying, “Their selflessness protects what we have today, that we are safe in our homes.”

Savannah Richana (@savannahrichana)

(Savannah Richana)

Savannah Richana—aka Miss Cosmo World Cambodia 2024—has a mantra: “Beauty with purpose.” For Richana, life is about staying connected—to nature, to movement, to meaning. She’s a globe-trotter with a love for swimming and martial arts, blending poise with grit like a total pro. Now rising in the Icon Silver League, she’s got one goal in mind: seeing her photos light up the New York City skyline during Fashion Week.