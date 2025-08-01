Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Francesca La Cerva, Makayla Elliott, Felicia Greenfield, Kimberly Grice & Tara Parker

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Francesca La Cerva, Middle: Makayla Elliott, Right: Kimberly Grice)

This week, we’re turning the spotlight on five gorgeous women. From photoshoots to the runway, these ladies are breaking onto the scene one step at a time. Each one brings her own brand of brilliance, passion, and purpose. Join these lovely ladies on their quest for a Maxim Cover Girl competition crown at covergirl.maxim.com, and you could find yourself on set with Maxim, traveling abroad, or even creating content at next year’s Big Game Weekend.

Francesca La Cerva (@francesca_luxe)

(Francesca La Cerva)

Francesca La Cerva is luxe queen. The aspiring musical theatre actress exudes pure passion while performing on stage. When she’s not lost in choreography, she finds beauty in quieter moments, brushing color onto canvas and scribbling lines of poetry.

Makayla Elliott (@makkelliott)

(Makayla Elliott)

With heavily stamped passport, Makayla Elliott is always on the move. She carries a suitcase full of stories and a heart wide open to the world, moving through cities and seasons collecting moments that matter. If she wins the Elegance competition, $15,000 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a cause rooted deep in her story. “Breast cancer has sadly run through generations in my family,” she shares. “Many amazing women in my family have fought off the evil disease and won!”

Felicia Greenfield (@feliciag.nyc)

(Felicia Greenfield)

Felicia Greenfield moves through life with fearless grace and fierce compassion. She’s plant-based, proudly navigating midlife with wisdom that doesn’t flinch at noise or expectations. This movie star in the making is the kind of woman who rescues pit bulls by day and does her own stunt work by night.

Kimberly Grice (@kimberlybrookeofficial)

(Kimberly Grice)

Kimberly Grice is where vision meets grace. An actress, model, former beauty queen and MBA graduate, she’s the living proof that you can rule the boardroom and the ballroom, sometimes on the same day. She could be moving in time with a waltz or closing deals, it’s not about being flawless, it’s about being fully herself.

Tara Parker (@jordantaraa)

(Tara Parker)

Tara Parker is the perfect contradiction, rooted like the earth but drifting effortlessly in the clouds. With her roller skates laced tight, Parker travels the world chasing thrills and good vibes. Parker’s energy is light, wild, and utterly uncatchable; she is leaving a trail of dreams and dust in her wake.