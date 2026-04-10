Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Grace Toomey, Adriana Carillo-Hsu, Taylor Chapman, Ana Dedvukaj, Kayla Zadel

“Friday Features” spotlights standout MCG contenders.

(Left: Grace Toomey, Middle: Ana Dedvukaj, Right: Taylor Chapman)

This week’s Friday Feature spotlights a group of on-the-rise models who prove that passion and charity are just as vital as a killer look. Maxim Cover Girl recently crowned the 2025 Natural Beauty competition winner, Anastasia Chrysler, who captivated the world with her effortless presence and authentic appeal. Take a good look at this week’s lineup, because one of these rising stars is almost certainly next in line for the throne.

Grace Toomey (@_gracetoomey)

(Grace Toomey)

Grace Toomey’s obsession with high style began in her mother’s closet, but she’s long since traded dress-up for a sophisticated, runway-ready aesthetic. For this beach-loving creative, landing a spot in the pages of Maxim represents the ultimate evolution of a lifelong fashion passion. Whether she’s soaking up live music or finding inspiration in the sand, Toomey radiates a golden-hour energy that is impossible to ignore.

(Adriana Carrillo-Hsu)

Adriana Carrillo-Hsu balances a high-stakes career as a day trader with a burgeoning empire as a future real estate mogul. When she isn’t dominating the markets, she’s a dedicated advocate for the planet, pouring her energy into ocean conservation and animal rescue. Living by her tagline, “a little bit of this, a little bit of that,” she proves that brains, heart, and a relentless drive are the most attractive traits of all.

Taylor Chapman (@_taylor1018_)

(Taylor Chapman)

From leading the squad as a cheer captain to commanding the stage in pageantry, Taylor Chapman has built a foundation of discipline and unwavering confidence. She is currently pulling a double shift, crushing it at a full-time job while mastering the art of the deal as she works toward a business administration degree. With a sharp sense of humor and a “CEO mindset” that’s just starting to blossom, Chapman is the definition of a modern power player.

Ana Dedvukaj (@anadedvukaj)

(Ana Dedvukaj)

Ana Dedvukaj is currently pursuing a nursing degree—a career ambition rooted in a genuine desire to help others. Her impressive resume already includes royal titles like Miss Charm Montenegro 2024 and the recently crowned Miss International Montenegro 2025.

Kayla Zadel (@kzadel)

(Kayla Zadel)

Kayla Zadel is a digital storyteller and on-camera host who thrives on the adrenaline of a bold, authentic life. While she’s a natural in the spotlight, her true passion lies in the fast lane—literally—as she pilots her own dragster to blistering speeds eclipsing 200 mph. When she isn’t chasing down meaningful human stories, you’ll likely find this whiskey-loving speedster at the track proving that life is best lived at full throttle.