Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Haley Marie, Jeannine Blackmon, Linda, Starasha Young & Tabitha Pennington

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Clockwise from top left: Haley Marie, Starasha Young, Tabitha Pennington, Linda, Jeannine Blackmon)

Maxim Cover Girl isn’t just about winning competitions; it’s a platform and community that allows models to showcase their charm, confidence and capability to the world. Help us crown the next MCG queen by creating a Maxim VIP account here and casting your vote for the women who draw you in most with different styles, poses and empowering messages. Models can blaze their own trail by joining our Shades of Grey or Elegance competitions—here’s a look at five standout models who’ve already joined.

Haley Marie (@haleyy.catt)

(Haley Marie)

Effortlessly blending sweet and sassy, Maryland resident Haley Marie’s feed keeps you guessing. One moment she’s on the beach catching a sunset, and the next she’s cuddling on the couch with her feline best friend and a glass of red. Beyond modeling, Marie uses cooking and painting to release her inner creativity and passion for art. Not to mention, her cosplay game is on point.

Jeannine Blackmon (@queen.jeannine)

(Jeannine Blackmon)

Elegance? Check. Empowerment? Double check! Jeannine Blackmon shows us a boss-level ambition, balancing life between being a co-owner and master stylist for L&J Beauty studio while breaking into the modeling scene. From turning heads to perfecting hairstyles, Jeannine exudes confidence, style and a drive for more. Her passion is deeper than just making people look good—she wants to lift others up too.

(Linda)

With Filipino and Puerto Rican roots, Linda brings a cultural fusion to her personal flair. A hair stylist by trade, the Brooklyn native transforms the city into her personal runway, proudly donning edgy street style and glam looks for followers on the ‘gram and NYC pedestrians alike.

Starasha Young (@mizz_future_star_)

(Starasha Young)

With a name like Starasha Young, you already know she was born to shine. A New York star that exudes strength and poise, Young shows a blend of grace and grit, turning her photoshoots into statements. She has chosen the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as her charity, saying, “My little cousin was recently diagnosed with cancer, she’s fighting it, I’m in the ring with her!”

Tabitha Pennington (@tabithapennington83)

(Tabitha Pennington)

Tabitha Pennington is a dreamer, it’s in her DNA. Her creative journey began with open-mic singer-songwriter sets before she stepped into the world of photoshoots and modeling. Currently, she enjoys the spotlight as lead singer of The Shanks Pony band. Pennington mixes her worlds, belting out soulful melodies one moment and rocking a leather jacket at a neon-lit photo op in the next.