Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Harli Kane, Alexandra Lynch, Wanda Knight, McKenzie Cravens & Hope Tyler

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Alexandra Lynch, Middle: Hope Tyler, Right: McKenzie Cravens)

This week’s Friday Feature lineup includes five fierce 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition models who are serving up beauty with a mission and have stories that deserve center stage. Vote for your favorite models by creating a Maxim VIP account.

Harli Kane (@harlikane)

(Harli Kane)

A cosplayer, streamer, self-proclaimed dice fairy and Tabletop Role-Playing Game lover, Harli Kane is not just slaying in front of the camera, she’s leveling up behind the scenes. With over 85,000 TikTok followers and 1.3 million likes, her nerd-meets-glam vibe clearly strikes a chord. Beneath the lashes and latex is a heart set on purpose—she’s passionate about women’s health, and if she wins her MCG title, she’d like to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Alexandra Lynch (@alexandrallynch)

(Alexandra Lynch)

Alexandra Lynch is a bikini champion and VP at Pat Lynch Boxing; she lives and breathes pugilism. She has a saying—“If you lead your life with love, you will always win”—and this mantra fuels her passion for health, fitness, volunteering, and whipping up comfort food masterpieces in the kitchen.

Wanda Knight (@wandajknight)

(Wanda Knight)

Wanda Knight is a full-blown style mogul with a passport full of stamps and an Insta feed brimming with jet-set glam. Knight shares luxe lifestyle and packages her wanderlust-inspiring content with genuine connection.

McKenzie Cravens (@kenzietcraves)

(McKenzie Cravens)

When she’s not basking in golden-hour hikes with her crew or pulling off backyard cookouts, McKenzie Cravens is curating community vibes that feel like comfort food for the soul. She’s all about real connection: late-night laughs with friends, Sunday dinners with family, and getting lost in nature.

Hope Tyler (@thehopetyler)

(Hope Tyler)

Hope Tyler is a dreamer who loves acting, traveling, reading and seeking the next story to tell. An advocate in the fight to beat cancer, Hope’s not just a model, she’s a fighter with flair and determination.