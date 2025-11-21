Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Hayley Willis, Sirette Vicenty, Katelyn James, Jessica Zambranou, April Marie

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Hayley Willis, Middle: April Marie, Right: Sirette Vicenty)

Registration for Maxim Cover Girl’s Euro Summer modeling competition closes Monday, November 24, making this your final chance to enter and get noticed by our judging panel. One model will walk away with a $25,000 cash prize, a trip for two to NYC, Paris, and Milan, and a featured article in Maxim magazine. This week’s Friday Feature lineup is stacked with contenders who are seriously eyeing a crown. Want to tip the scales? Make your vote count by creating a free Maxim VIP account and casting your vote.

Hayley Willis

(Hayley Willis)

Hayley Willis, 28, is a Tennessee-based model with a gift for providing childcare. When she’s not in front of the camera, she works as a nanny and caregiver—a balance that highlights both her ambition and her heart. Her off-duty life is just as full: fitness, baking, and making music. She’s also an avid traveler who intentionally pushes herself into new places and unfamiliar moments in the name of growth, and she’s a business owner who’s carving her own path.

Sirette Vicenty (@siricieta)

(Sirette Vicenty)

Sirette Vicenty is an aspiring model and graphic design artist whose creativity shows up both behind and in front of the camera. Family comes first for her, and so does her love of capturing moments through photography. When she’s not designing fresh visuals, you’ll find her checking out Broadway shows, discovering new restaurants, and chasing unique experiences that spark inspiration. She’s also using her time in the competition to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, adding purpose to her passion.

Katelyn James (@katie_james_11)

(Katelyn James)

Katelyn James is a true Southern belle with a deep love for natural beauty—and it shows in every shot she takes. Anything outdoors is her element, from hunting and fishing to simply soaking in a quiet moment outside. Her photos capture more than a scene—they capture a human’s connection with nature.

Jessica Zambranou (@jesszambranou)

(Jessica Zambranou)

As an advocate for feminine empowerment and health, Jessica Zambranou is all about showing women that no matter the challenge, they can choose to live their story with love, joy, and a fierce commitment to growth. Zambranou finds her spark in exercise and dance, and she treasures time spent with children—moments that fuel genuine connection. Through every chapter, she’s dedicated to turning hard times into messages of gratitude and transformation.

April Marie (@great_ap_)

(April Marie)

April Marie is an active police officer in New Jersey and a former health and fitness coach with a background in bodybuilding—a combination that speaks to her discipline and drive. She believes your body reflects your commitment, but she’s just as passionate about nurturing mental and emotional wellness. Her lifestyle is anything but one-dimensional. April loves lifting, hiking, discovering new restaurants, traveling, concerts, beach days, dancing, and unwinding with family, friends and a good glass of wine.