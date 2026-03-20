Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Helena Lium, A’Jzae Voorhees, Jessica Rea Prado, Geri Kate Macalino & Rachell

“Friday Features” showcases standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: A'Jzae Voorhees, Middle: Jessica Rea Prado, Right: Helena Lium)

The weekend starts here with Friday Features, showcasing five models who are creating a buzz in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions. Fresh off Mikaiya Hoke’s Workout Warrior win, the stakes have never been higher. Which of these lovely ladies will take the next crown? Don’t just watch from the sidelines—get in the game. Head to Maxim VIP to create your free account and make your vote count.

Helena Lium (@helena_lium)

Meet Helena Lium, the North Dakota native proving that the Peace Garden State hides some of the world’s most stunning talent. A future cosmetology maven with a penchant for hair styling and intricate embroidery, Lium exudes a “creative-meets-coordinated” vibe. When she isn’t in the gym or chasing the sun on family lake days, she’s refining the crafts that fuel her passion.

(A’Jzae Voorhees)

In a world of filters, A’Jzae Voorhees is the real deal. As a model, content creator, mother of two and business owner, Voorhees aims to rewrite the rulebook on modern beauty and show what it means to be a real Renaissance woman.

Jessica Rea Prado (@jrea2012)

(Jessica Rea Prado)

Jessica Rea Prado is a psychologist by trade and a disruptor by nature. Whether she’s penning her next piece or building her business empire, her message remains clear: Embrace your complexity, and the world will follow.

(Rachell)

Meet Rachell, a 37-year-old hospital professional who spends her days on the front lines of healing and her downtime chasing the horizon. A mother, a spiritualist, and a true seeker of new experiences, Rachell uses the camera lens to capture her take on the world’s raw, emotional pulse.

Geri Kate Macalino (@gerikatemacalino)

(Geri Kate Macalino)

Enter the world of Geri Kate Macalino, a true multihyphenate who refuses to be put in a box. From the bright lights of SAG-AFTRA sets to the rhythmic pulse of the recording studio, this comedian, actor, and artist is a master of the spotlight.