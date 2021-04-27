Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jacqueline Lanzi

This artist, mother, and wife is vying for the coveted Maxim Cover Girl competition crown.
Author:
Publish date:
Jacqueline Lanzi

Meet Jacqueline Lanzi, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

An artist, mother and wife, Lanzi enjoys being on both sides of the camera lens as a model and photographer. 

Should she take home the coveted Maxim Cover Girl competition crown, she'll donate a portion of the winnings to hospitals and charities close to her heart. 

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!

No image description

Aston Martin Pastel Collection 2
Rides

Aston Martin Gets Ready For Summer With 5 Pastel Rides

Leonardo DiCaprio Another Round Promo Split
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio To Star in Remake of Oscar-Winning Drinking Drama 'Another Round'

Jacqueline Lanzi Promo
News

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jacqueline Lanzi

daenerys-targaryen-got-hbo
Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Begins Production and Releases Cast Photos

Patek Philippe Hong Kong Auction Promo
Style

This Legendary Patek Philippe Watch Collection Can Be Yours

Kanye West 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes Promo
Style

Kanye West's $1.8 Million Prototype Yeezys Are Officially The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold

Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles Promo
News

Air Force Base Reveals Robot Dogs Used To Enhance Security

adidas stan smith golf promo
Style

Adidas Tees Off With Stan Smith Golf Shoe in Classic White and Green Colorway

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Promo
Rides

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV Is Automaker's First Electric Car