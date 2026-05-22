Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jade Amber, Jessica Lynn Golden, Tiffany Smith, Adri Cameron & Lilybell Williams

Friday Features showcases standout MCG competition contenders.

(Left: Adri Cameron, Middle: Tiffany Smith, Right: Jade Amber)

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and our MCG Friday Feature models are setting the mood with knockout looks. Take note: May 29 is the last day to join the Whipped Cream Swimwear competition for a chance to star in a new Bahamas-set bikini campaign and win $25,000. Click or tap here to learn more and enter.

Jade Amber (@jade__amber)

(Jade Amber)

Whether she’s exploring a rugged hiking trail or painting in her studio, Jade Amber effortlessly blends a tomboy spirit with undeniable glamour. The outdoor enthusiast and photographer is equally likely to be found on either side of the camera—check out her social feeds to see the comedy-fueled energy that draws her fans in.

Jessica Lynn Golden (@_jessgolden)

(Jessica Lynn Golden)

University of Alabama senior Jessica Golden is stepping outside her comfort zone this year to chase the ultimate title: Maxim Cover Girl. With a sharp eye for fashion, hair, and makeup, the creative powerhouse is leveraging her passions to confidently make her mark on the competition.

Tiffany Smith (@louisvillesladi)

(Tiffany Smith)

At 43, Louisville native Tiffany Smith hasn’t stopped fulfilling aspirations. The eldest of six siblings, Smith balances her career as a hair stylist and stand-up comedian with leading three separate automotive and social clubs.

Adri Cameron (@withlovefromadri)

(Adri Cameron)

An entrepreneur, world traveler, and aspiring actress, Adri Cameron is living proof that a woman can truly have it all. While she fills her life with the magic of live theater and global adventures, the devoted mother prioritizes her family above all else, crediting her children with keeping her grounded.

Lilybell Williams (@lily_williams2005)

(Lilybell Williams)

Florida newcomer Lilybell Williams is soaking up the sun and chasing her dreams at 20 years old. The former collegiate competitive dancer is now focusing her athletic talent and creative eye on landing a coveted spot on an NFL squad.