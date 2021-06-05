Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt
The MCG competition quarterfinalist is bringing the heat.
Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.
Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile.
Her fans put forth a valiant effort in this year's MCG competition, ultimately propelling Marquardt to fifth place in the quarterfinals.
