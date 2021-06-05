Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt

The MCG competition quarterfinalist is bringing the heat.
Jenni Marquardt (1)

Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

Jenni Marquardt (3)

Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile. 

Jenni Marquardt (1)

Her fans put forth a valiant effort in this year's MCG competition, ultimately propelling Marquardt to fifth place in the quarterfinals. 

Jenni Marquardt (2)

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!

