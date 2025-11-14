Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jennifer Dutchess, Emma Sickler, Utamu Pease, Munay Gonzalez & Jennifer Phillips

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Emma Sickler, Middle: Munay Gonzalez, Right: Jennifer Dutchess)

Maxim Cover Girl is making waves with its first-ever collaboration competition, joining forces with the fearless and fashion-forward Salty Mermaid Swimwear. One standout model will earn the chance to star in Salty Mermaid’s next campaign—bringing serious beach energy and undeniable style. Picture golden hours, ocean air, and your name making headlines. The surf’s up—enter this beach-inspired competition now.



Maybe one of our Friday Feature favorites will showcase Salty Mermaid’s signature styles under the L.A. sun next year. For now, let’s dive in and check out this week’s standout MCG competition models.

Jennifer Dutchess (@mrs._jennifer_dutchess)

Jennifer Dutchess is more than a model—she’s a proud mom of two and a driven entrepreneur. As the owner of both a clothing brand and a boudoir photography business, she’s built her world around empowering others to see their true beauty and express their unique style. Confident and competitive, Dutchess thrives on lifting others up while chasing her own goals.

Emma Sickler (@emma.sickler)

(Emma Sickler)

For Emma Sickler, fashion isn’t just a job—it’s her passion. Working in a clothing store lets her stay close to the world of styling and modeling. She’s ready to take the leap into modeling full-time and turn her dreams into reality. Add a love for makeup, travel, and connecting with new faces, and you’ve got a natural-born trendsetter.

Utamu Pease (@bellavixenceo)

(Utamu Pease)

Utamu Pease recently earned a certificate in Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University, proving that ambition and style go hand in hand. As a CEO with a love for yachting, glamping, beach days, and tennis, she knows how to balance business with pleasure. If it involves sunshine and a swimsuit, Pease is all in.

Munay Gonzalez (@im_munay)

(Munay Gonzalez)

Munay Gonzalez lives with passion, confidence, and an unshakable sense of authenticity. She believes true beauty comes from within—rooted in self-assurance and the courage to be yourself. Her mission is to inspire women to shine fearlessly and prove that age is never a limit to ambition. When she’s not making an impression with her timeless style, Gonzalez enjoys art, design, and a perfect-weather hike.

Jennifer Phillips (@jenniferphillips2015)

(Jennifer Phillips)

Jennifer Phillips proves that beauty never goes out of style. As an agency-signed model, she’s on a mission to challenge outdated standards and empower women to own their confidence at every stage of life. Outside of modeling, Phillips finds joy in travel, books, movies, and spending time helping animals in need.