Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jolene Maillet, Courtney Buonocore, Melika Frances, Kashmir Turry & MaKenzie Lauren

“Friday Features” showcases standout MCG competition contenders.

(Left: Kashmir Turry, Middle: Melika Frances, Right: MaKenzie Lauren)

These five Friday Feature models have officially raised the bar for what it takes to dominate the latest Maxim Cover Girl competitions. From a published author to a professional dancer, they’re true Renaissance women who have a single trait in common: beauty. If you think you have the captivating presence to impress our judges and claim the spotlight, join the competition now.

Jolene Maillet (@jolenemaillet)

(Jolene Maillet)

Raised in a bustling household of nine, Jolene Maillet credits her large family for instilling the deep-rooted values of humility and hard work that define her today. When she isn’t catching waves or hitting the ski slopes, the outdoor enthusiast channels her energy into teaching Pilates to help others build strength and confidence.

Courtney Buonocore (@courtneybuonocore)

(Courtney Buonocore)

Courtney Buonocore is a firm believer that true confidence is forged through hard work and an unwavering commitment to staying authentic. Always seeking the next challenge, she thrives on staying active and connecting with new people who share her drive.

Melika Frances (@melikafrances)

(Melika Frances)

Melika Frances finds her ultimate motivation in her two children, whose presence inspires her to push boundaries and evolve every day. A devoted advocate for women’s empowerment, she is on a mission to prove that motherhood is a catalyst for chasing dreams rather than a reason to put them on pause.

Kashmir Turry (@kashmir_turry)

(Kashmir Turry)

Pennsylvania native Kashmir Turry is currently making waves in Los Angeles, where she balances a high-energy career as a full-time dancer and model. When she isn’t performing, she finds her center through wine tasting, meditation, and crafting digital content that reflects her vibrant lifestyle.

MaKenzie Lauren (@_makenzie.lauren_)

(MaKenzie Lauren)

Published author and beauty model MaKenzie Lauren leverages her background in psychology to bring a unique depth and resilience to every creative project. Whether she is exploring complex characters in film or crafting her own stories, she remains dedicated to the belief that staying unapologetically authentic is a person’s greatest power.