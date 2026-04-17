Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Joyce Kim, Alexis Marshall, Becca Stamp, Dolly Davidson & Caroline Dean

Friday Features showcases standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contestants.

(Left: Alexis Marshall, Middle: Joyce Kim, Right: Dolly Davidson)

A new Maxim Cover Girl queen is about to be named. Meanwhile, as the Radiance competition nears the finish line, our newest Friday Feature models are traversing a gauntlet of elite tournaments, from the sun-drenched Whipped Cream Swimwear collaboration to the avant-garde Randa Rose Runway search. Create your free Maxim VIP account now and cast the votes that turn a contender into a legend.

Joyce Kim (@bbjuiceyxo)

(Joyce Kim)

Joyce Kim spent years commanding the news desk; now, she’s commanding the lens. The anchor-turned-creative has traded breaking news for breaking boundaries in modeling and entertainment. For Kim, confidence isn’t a vibe—it’s a discipline.

Alexis Marshall (@lextmarshall)

(Alexis Marshall)

From the heart of Virginia to the edge of the runway, Alexis Marshall has been honing her craft with a singular goal in mind. Having spent years in front of the lens, she’s developed the kind of poise that can’t be taught. Now, she’s eyeing the ultimate prize: a seat at the Maxim Cover Girl table.

Becca Stamp (@becca_stamp)

(Becca Stamp)

Forget the script—Becca Stamp is rewriting it. A singer and actor who refuses to be put in a box, Stamp brings a refreshing, unforced authenticity to the modeling world. She’s the rare beauty who’s just as comfortable lost in the pages of a book as she is commanding a room.

Dolly Davidson (@diamonddollydavidson)

(Dolly Davidson)

From the luxury of Dubai to the rugged frontier of the Canadian North, Dolly Davidson is a woman of striking contrasts. By day, she’s a heavy equipment operator in the oil industry—an environment as tough as they come. By choice, she’s a water-loving adventurer with a passion for swimming and a spirit that thrives outdoors.

Caroline Dean (@sweetcaroline_walksinmoonlight)

(Caroline Dean)

An artist at heart, Caroline Dean’s life is centered around creativity and a genuine connection to the world around her—whether she’s losing herself in a sketch or finding perspective through the eyes of animals and children. It’s this grounding influence that keeps her present and remarkably gentle.