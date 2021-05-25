Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Karina LaMarr

She's vying to win the Maxim Cover Girl competition crown.
Karina LaMarr

Meet Karina LaMarr, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

This lifestyle influencer's hobbies and interests include kitesurfing, snowkiting, fashion, fitness, and working with nonprofits that help raise awareness for environmental causes. 

LaMarr is currently leading the MCG competition's quarter-finals, putting her within reach of the $25,000 grand prize. 

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!

