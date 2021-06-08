Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Karyna Ainsworth

Maxim Cover Girl competition

Meet Karyna Ainsworth, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.

Hailing from a small farm town in Australia, she enjoys spearfishing, cooking, and building her budding beverage company, which offers sparkling wine infused with CBD.

Voters showed up big time for Ainsworth in the Maxim Cover Girl competition, helping her achieve third place in semifinals.

Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!