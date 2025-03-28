Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Katherine Fitzpatrick, Gisela Cantres-Toro, Bella Reva, Aaliyah Nyetera & Heather D’Urso

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Clockwise from top left: Gisela Cantres-Toro, Heather D'Urso, Aaliyah Nyetera/@stewartsmithphotography, Bella Reva, Heather D'Urso)

Our Friday Features segment has officially become appointment viewing—and this week, we’re spotlighting five new showstoppers. Additionally we have a massive announcement for models and voters alike: Maxim Cover Girl now presents Shades of Grey—our brand-new competition celebrating the timeless appeal of black and white photography. Whether you’re pulling a moody masterpiece from your archive or lining up a fresh, sultry shoot, now’s the time to show us your monochrome magic. Think shadows, seduction and raw emotion—all stripped of color but packed with power. A cool $10,000 and a trip to NYC for a high-glam photo shoot with Maxim await the winner. In the meantime, check out five standout Maxim Cover Girl competition beauties below:

Katherine Fitzpatrick (@katherinefitz94)

(Katherine Fitzpatrick)

Leading off this week’s lineup is jaw-dropping newlywed Katherine Fitzpatrick—aka the woman who just married U.S. Open PGA champ Matt Fitzpatrick. Not only is her golf-pro hubby her personal photographer (talk about a flex), but she’s teeing up her own shot at Maxim Cover Girl glory. Fitzpatrick’s got it all: natural knockout looks, a love for golf, tennis, and skiing, and a fierce commitment to fitness. In just three years, she graduated from Penn State with a finance degree, and she now crushes it in the world of cybersecurity marketing. A woman grounded by legacy—her grandfather is a WWII Purple Heart hero and fencing Olympic medalist in 1948—she’s focused on what truly matters: love, sacrifice, and rising to the moment.

(Gisela Cantres-Toro)

Straight outta Puerto Rico, 26-year-old Gisela Cantres-Toro is bringing serious Latin fire to the Maxim Cover Girl stage. A Full Sail University grad with a passion for all things behind the camera, she’s already rubbed elbows with Hollywood heavyweights on sets of Red One and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. But don’t let the film credits fool you—this beauty’s ready to soar. She’s chasing the skies as an aspiring flight attendant, and when she’s not flying high, she’s hitting the gym, hitting the trails or getting hooked on her latest TV obsession. With killer looks, relentless ambition and a laugh that lights up the room, Cantres-Toro’s got a real chance at becoming a competition champion this season.

Bella Reva (@bellarreva)

(Bella Reva)

One look at Bella Reva and you’re hooked. That face? Pure elegance. That energy? Even better. But this Maxim Cover Girl contender isn’t just easy on the eyes—she’s making the planet a better place, one bold move at a time. Reva is the backbone behind Clean Lyfe FIU, a women-led community championing sustainable living, leadership and serious girl power. When she’s not turning heads in front of the camera or creating next-level content, she’s putting in work as a nonprofit volunteer and mentor—proof that purpose is sexy. She’s also backing the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, saying, “Supporting BCRF allows me to contribute to a cause that impacts women everywhere and raises vital awareness.” Stunning, smart, and eco-conscious—Bella’s not just chasing dreams, she’s helping shape a better world.

Aaliyah Nyetera (@aa1iyah2002)

(Aaliyah Nyetera/@stewartsmithphotography)

Next up is the radiant Aaliyah Nyetera—a Maxim Cover Girl competition finalist and social media stunner who knows how to work a camera and captivate a crowd. At just 22, this Maine-based beauty is chasing big dreams one dazzling photo shoot at a time. Nyetera is constantly leveling up—sharing bold new looks with her followers and recently stepping onto the runway. Modeling isn’t just a passion—it’s her joy, and it shows in every shot. Her heart’s as big as her ambition. Aaliyah proudly supports Soldiers’ Angels, saying, “I love and support our military. Knowing Soldiers’ Angels help provide aid, comfort and resources to them warms my heart.”

(Heather D’Urso)

While some show their support for the military, Heather D’Urso lived it. This fierce 40-year-old mother of two served in the U.S. Army and comes from a proud line of Army and Marine Corps veterans. Strength runs in her blood—and trust us, she still lifts like a pro. She’s crushed her way into the Hot Girl Summer Finals and made it into the Icon Sapphire League, proving age is nothing but a number when you’ve got fire in your soul. Her motto? “Strong women don’t have attitude, they have standards.” And Heather lives it—raising kids, flexing her smarts with family puzzles and showing the world what real strength looks like—in and out of uniform.