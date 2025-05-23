Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Kayla Hutchens, Natalie Renwick, Alexis Sade, Jacqueline Llavona & Dee

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Dee, Middle: Kayla Hutchens, Right: Jacqueline Llavona_

Memorial Day Weekend isn’t just the unofficial kickoff to summer—it’s a powerful reminder of those who gave everything for this country. At Maxim, we pause to honor the fallen and extend our deepest gratitude to the families who carry their legacy forward. This year, the Maxim Cover Girl competition has joined forces with Soldiers’ Angels, a powerhouse nonprofit that supports U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families. It’s our way of giving back to those who’ve sacrificed more than most can imagine. Want to make a difference? If you’re able, consider donating to Soldiers’ Angels. It’s a small gesture with a huge impact—and a way to show that we never forget the ones who keep us safe, free, and proud.

Before you hit the beach or fire up the grill for that all-American backyard BBQ, make some room for the real sizzle—this week’s Friday Feature models. And while we’re talking sand, sun, and swimsuits, heads up: Maxim Cover Girl is about to drop the winner of its first-ever Hot Girl Summer competition next week. Stay in the loop and catch every bombshell update by following @maximmag_covergirl on Instagram. This summer’s just getting started—and it’s already on fire.

Ladies, if you missed your shot at the first Hot Girl Summer showdown, don’t sweat it—round two is here, and it’s got an even juicier twist. This time, the winner won’t just jet off to Miami for sun-drenched vibes. She’ll also score an escape to the island paradise of Barbados, where she’ll create content destined for Maxim’s social spotlight. Think you’ve got the heat to turn heads and light up our feeds? Prove it. Sign up now at covergirl.maxim.com. Your passport to paradise—and Maxim fame—starts here.

Kayla Hutchens (@kayla.hutchens)

(Kayla Hutchens)

Kayla Hutchens’ photos are pure fire. But it’s more than just looks—Hutchens commands every shoot with the confidence of a pro and the energy of someone who knows she’s born for the spotlight. She’s made it to the Maxim Cover Girl interview round, and we’re more than ready to see what else this total babe has to bring.

Natalie Renwick (@natalie.renwick)

(Natalie Renwick)

This Memorial Day Weekend, Natalie Renwick is exactly the kind of woman we’re proud to spotlight—grace, grit, and a deep sense of purpose. As the spouse of an active-duty service member, Renwick chose Soldiers’ Angels as her charity of choice, saying, “I support Soldiers’ Angels because, as the spouse of an active-duty service member, I understand how vital it is for our troops to feel appreciated.” We salute her husband for his service—and her for using her platform to make a real impact.

With stunning brown curls and a natural elegance, Renwick balances her modeling career with a love for knitting, baking, and jet-setting adventures. She recently stepped into the spotlight at the LA Fashion Week Festival, proving she’s leveling up her game—and we’re here for every move.

Alexis Sade (@lexii_slimz)

(Alexis Sade)

Meet Alexis Sade—a Jamaican queen with a body built for the beach and moves that demand attention. She’s part diva, part dancehall dream, and every inch a showstopper. Whether she’s tearing up the catwalk or grooving to the rhythm of a steel pan, Sade knows how to garner attention. As a choreographer and track & field fan, her energy is nonstop—and it shows in every fierce strut and flawless pose. A standout at Caribbean Fashion Week, Sade’s presence is impossible to ignore. She’s got the confidence, the curves, and the Caribbean heat to keep us coming back for more.

Jacqueline Llavona (@jaxxsophia)

(Jacqueline Llavona)

From the sun-soaked shores of Puerto Rico to the city streets of Chicago, Jacqueline Llavona is turning heads—and breaking stereotypes. With a background in electrical engineering and the elegance of a runway queen, she’s the perfect fusion of brains and beauty. Crowned Miss Humboldt Park USA 2025, Llavona brings more than just glam to the game. She’s a passionate advocate for mental health and trauma awareness, proving that real power is more than skin deep. When she’s not on the move, you’ll find her checking out Chicago’s hottest restaurants or diving into her favorite obsessions—makeup, self-care, and quality time with friends and family.

(Dee)

She may go by just three letters, but Dee brings the kind of heart that fills a room. A proud Latina, devoted wife, and unstoppable mom, she’s all about passion, purpose, and living life at full throttle. Dee thrives on challenges and radiates all-out energy—whether she’s belting out a tune, dancing like nobody’s watching, or chasing new adventures with her family. Her happy place? Anywhere under the sun—backyard patios, mountain trails, or sandy shores.