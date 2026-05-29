Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Kayla Rae, Kennadi Jones, Keyla Marie, Dominique Kamakanakai’inialoha & Elexis

“Friday Features” showcases standount MCG contenders.

(Left: Kennadi Jones, Middle: Keyla Marie, Right: Dominique Kamakanakai’inialoha)

Maxim Cover Girl has teamed up with Salty Mermaid Swimwear to deliver one of our most thrilling prize packages to date. Up for grabs is $50,000 in cold, hard cash and a coveted spot on the Miami Swim Week 2027 runway—putting you right in the center of the world’s premier swimwear event. Entering is easy, so join now, and keep a close eye out for our stunning Friday Feature models in your voting group.

Kayla Rae (@kkaylaxs)

(Kayla Rae)

Whether she’s losing herself to the beat of an electronic music festival or exploring the rugged outdoors, content creator and model Kayla Rae lives life to the fullest. This adventure-seeking stunner knows how to command a dance floor, but she also possesses a sweet side—rumor has it she bakes a mean chocolate chip cookie.

Kennadi Jones

(Kennadi Jones)

Texas native Kennadi Jones is the perfect blend of brains, beauty, and ambition. When the 22-year-old future nurse isn’t mastering her studies, she’s channeling her creativity into a passion for style and self-care.

Keyla Marie (@keylamarieeee)

(Keyla Marie)

A brilliant proof that you can truly have it all, Keyla Marie beautifully balances a demanding pursuit of a law career with a deep passion for the arts. Whether she’s behind a camera lens, painting, or losing herself in a great film, this 33-year-old mother of four constantly channels her unique perspective into captivating creative expressions.

(Dominique Kamakanakai’inialoha)

Born and raised in the breathtaking landscapes of Maui, Dominique Kamakanakai’inialoha is a force of nature built by strength, fueled by passion, and deeply inspired by the ocean. As a dedicated mother of two, she shows up every day with an unapologetic confidence.

(Elexis)

With natural beauty and a vibrant personality that effortlessly warms up any room, Elexis is pure sunshine. This fashion-forward stunner is happiest when she’s catching a live music set or spending a flawless, sun-soaked day at the beach.