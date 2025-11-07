Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Keiana Alexis, Kariana Ochoa Charandziuk, Val Johnson, Leslie Brooke Truan, Lucia Leslie & Claudia Postigo

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Val Johnson, Middle: Lucia Leslie, Right: Claudia Postigo)

Fall may be cooling things down, but our competitions and models are keeping the heat on. This week’s Friday Feature lineup came ready to steal the spotlight—and maybe even snag one of this year’s Maxim Cover Girl crowns. Think you’ve got what it takes to compete alongside them? There’s still time to jump into our Natural Beauty and Euro Summer competitions. Your next stop could be Paris or Milan—two of the sexiest fashion capitals on earth.

Keiana Alexis (@itslowkei)

(Keiana Alexis)

Keiana Alexis is no stranger to life at 30,000 feet, balancing a career in the airline industry with a passion for fashion. Her carefree, fun-loving attitude makes her a natural in the spotlight, and her one-of-a-kind style has caught the eye of Maxim’s judges. In fact, she’s earned two interviews in our Cover Girl competitions.

Kariana Ochoa Charandziuk (@karyochoa27)

(Kariana Ochoa Charandziuk)

Kariana Ochoa Charandziuk sees her participation in our Centerfold competition as a powerful opportunity to inspire women everywhere. For Charandziuk, age is just a number—she’s determined to prove that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. One of her greatest passions is maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether she’s hitting the gym, doing functional training, or soaking up the sun outdoors, she starts each day with movement and energy.

Val Johnson (@val_johnson__)

(Val Johnson)

Though she’s currently a Colorado-based Lagree instructor and real estate agent, Colombian roots and Southern charm endow Val Johnson with a rare brand of stunning radiance. Her love of the outdoors (and a little saltwater escape) keeps her spirit wild and free, as does her passion for pooches.

Leslie Brooke Truan (@leslietruan)

(Leslie Brooke Truan)

Leslie Brooke Truan is a rising country music artist from Knoxville, Tennessee, with big dreams and a voice to match. If she wins, she plans to put her prize toward producing her debut EP for Spotify—already in the works with renowned Nashville producer Sean Rogers. When she’s not in the studio or writing songs, Truan loves dancing, acting, modeling, and spending time with her dog or laughing with friends. She admits she might even pick up a book—if she can sit still long enough.

Lucia Leslie (@lucia.lezlie)

(Lucia Leslie)

Lucia Leslie is drop-dead gorgeous—an undeniable stunner with effortless allure and pure confidence. She knows exactly how to work the camera, exuding a magnetic presence in every shot. It’s clear she was born for this industry.

Claudia Postigo (@claudiapostigooficial)

(Claudia Postigo)

Claudia Postigo is a digital creator, model, actress, and realtor whose dynamic lifestyle turns heads on and off camera. Health-conscious and always on the move, you’ll find her crushing a workout, blending up a protein smoothie, and perfecting her skincare routine. She’s full of personality, confidence, and undeniable pizazz.