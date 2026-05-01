Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Kenna Wilson, Marian Zerpa, Sofia N., Victoria F., & Stevie

“Friday Features” showcases standout MCG competition contenders.

The stakes are high, the cameras are ready, and the 2026 Maxim Cover Girl search is reaching a fever pitch. We’ve already seen a wave of top-tier talent move past the public voting stages and into the interview rounds, but the throne is still up for grabs. For the bold and beautiful who believe they belong on the cover of Maxim, there’s still time to throw your hat in the ring. Before you sign up, get familiar with some of the frontrunners currently leading the pack.

(Victoria F.)

Hailing from a serene village in the heart of Austria, Victoria is proof that still waters run deep. But don’t let the quiet upbringing fool you—the tranquility of her hometown only cultivated ambition. She’s traded Alpine vistas for the high-stakes world of modeling, fueled by a relentless drive to turn “small-town dreams” into a global reality.

Kenna Wilson (@kennagwilson)

(Kenna Wilson)

Now calling the concrete canyons of New York City home, Kenna Wilson isn’t just an actor—she’s a force of nature. With a creative compass pointed toward raw, human storytelling and a passion for collaborating with female visionaries, Wilson brings exceptional depth to artful images.

Marian Zerpa (@soymarian_)

(Marian Zerpa)

Whether she’s carving through fresh powder on the slopes or catching the sunset from a white-sand beach, Marian Zerpa’s life is best lived outdoors. A true citizen of the world, Zerpa’s DNA is woven with a passion for avant-garde fashion and the pulse of live music.

(Stevie)

A proud mother of three with the discipline of an elite athlete, Stevie is “doing it all” with style. She thrives while grinding a high-intensity workout but knows exactly how to master the art of the slow-down when Sunday rolls around.

(Sofia N.)

Confident, spirited, and undeniably electric, Sofia is a masterclass in positive energy. She lives life at the intersection of wellness and pure fun, always carrying a smile that commands the room and eyes that tell a story.