Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Kimberly Castle, Medina Imani, Geraldine Ayon, Aoife Smith & Brooke Carlisle

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

This week’s lineup of Friday Feature models is one of the best yet. These five rising stars are taking the Maxim Cover Girl competition by storm—and doing it in serious style. Make sure you’re following @maximmag_covergirl on Instagram and slide into our DMs to tell us which of these bombshells deserves a crown.

Kimberly Castle (@kimberly.castle)

(Kimberly Castle)

With a piercing gaze that could stop traffic, Kimberly Castle is commanding the spotlight. This NPC Fit Model is no stranger to competition, boasting multiple medals and magazine features that prove she’s got disciplined beauty dialed in. This dog lover and globe-trotter is right in her element at Maxim Cover Girl.

Medina Imani (@medinaimani_)

(Medina Imani)

Model and creator Medina Imani is carving out her own lane in style. Known for her magnetic energy and passion for beauty, branding, and female empowerment, she’s always chasing her next adventure—whether it’s a new passport stamp, a high-energy workout, or a night on set with MTV’s Wild ’N Out. Radiant, fearless, and unapologetically herself, Imani is the definition of modern confidence.

Geraldine Ayon (geraldineayon__)

(Geraldine Ayon)

Born in California and proudly representing her Mexican roots, Geraldine Ayon embodies beauty with depth and purpose. At 30, this stunning mother of two proves that confidence and self-care are the ultimate power moves. She’s all about nurturing her body, mind, and soul—and inspiring others to do the same.

Aoife Smith (@aoifeasmith)

(Aoife Smith)

Fifteen years of military service have shaped Aoife Smith into a true warrior—on and off the battlefield. Now earning her master’s degree while living with a rare neurological disorder, she’s redefining what resilience looks like. When she’s not mentoring fellow veterans or mastering the art of Reiki, you’ll find her diving into true crime stories, crafting miniature worlds, or perfecting her aerial yoga poses.

Brooke Carlisle (@dipp3dinmoonlight)

(Brooke Carlisle)

For Brooke Carlisle, beauty isn’t about chasing perfection—it’s about owning your confidence and living with authenticity. A believer in balance, health, and self-expression, she radiates the kind of glow that starts from within. “When you shine from the inside,” she says, “it naturally shows on the outside.” Grounded yet effortlessly captivating, Carlisle embodies a modern kind of glamour—as she puts it best, “We’re all students, and we’re all teachers.”