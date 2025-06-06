Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Kijsa Gifford, Lucia Pagani, Abby, Kyda & Taylin

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Kisja Gifford, Middle: Lucia Pagani, Right: Kyda)

With poise, confidence and looks that won’t let you scroll past, these five Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders are here to distinguish themselves from thousands who are vying for MCG titles. Help us crown all of this year’s winners by creating a Maxim VIP account and casting your vote.

Kijsa Gifford (@kijsagiffordofficial)

(Kijsa Gifford)

Kijsa Gifford isn’t here just to make an impression, she is here to own the stage. With roles in the movie Perfect Mark and the series The Night Realm, both slated for release in 2026, she is making her space on the screen. That unshakable confidence you see was forged long before the spotlight, when Gifford was competing as an elite gymnast and pole vaulter.

Lucia Pagani (@lalupagani)

(Lucia Pagani)

Lucia Pagani is a walking mood board. Whether she’s rocking bold makeup or soft natural beauty, Pagani owns her look, blending classical elegance with modern edginess to keep her followers engaged and enthralled.

(Abby)

Abby’s aesthetic feels like a breath of fresh air. In her world, fashion, beats and chill vibes are all intertwined. Her feed isn’t just a highlight reel; it’s a creative playground where she shares everything from bold fashion shots to behind-the-scenes moments from her musical career—hence the “artsy” in her IG handle.

(Kyda)

A model, singer and songwriter, Kyda’s passion for music and art screams through every aspect of her personal style and attire. Her fashion is an extension of her sound: bold, expressive and beyond creative.

(Taylin)

Taylin embodies self-expression, whether she’s owning the stage, striking a pose or hitting a grand jete. Her passions for dancing, acting, fashion and modeling all orbit around one thing, inspiring others to embrace their true selves. From dreamy golden hour shoots to recapping her Italian escape, Taylin isn’t only creating content, she is creating a life through a smartphone.