Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Lily Blanchard, Terri Rayan, Arielle Chapman, Isabella Danielle & Kailey Boyles

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

This week’s Friday Features spotlights five more knockout contenders who are absolutely crushing it on the Maxim Cover Girl competition leaderboard. These ladies are bringing beauty, brains and serious cover star energy, and it’s time they got the recognition they deserve. Potential contestants and fans alike can still get in on the action. There are 10 days left to enter the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition, and anyone can help crown the winner be creating a Maxim VIP account and casting votes.

Lily Blanchard (@lily.tdanielle)

(Lily Blanchard)

Lily Blanchard, better known as “Cali Love,” is a former cheerleader-turned-rising fashion star who’s bringing heat straight out of the Golden State. Bold, playful and unapologetically feminine, she can whip up a killer meal, tear up the dance floor and strut the catwalk like a pro. Off the runway, she’s got heart too, throwing her support behind Rescue City to help save animals.

Terri Rayan (@terrirayan)

(Terri Rayan)

Terri Rayan has blazed her way through to the Hot Girl Summer and Cover Girl Semi-Finals, proving she’s not just a pretty face. The beautiful brunette is a proud boy mom, model, influencer and a certified elasmobranchologist, i.e. shark scientist. When she’s not running her OhFudge! Candy Co. empire, she’s out in the wild fishing, hunting, hiking, swimming and gardening.

Arielle Chapman (@achapstick28)

(Arielle Chapman)

When Arielle Chapman isn’t striking a pose or turning heads on the pageant stage, you can bet she’s putting in serious work at the gym. Fitness isn’t just part of her lifestyle—it’s her fuel, keeping both her body sharp and her mindset locked in. That unstoppable drive is exactly what’s pushed her into the Cover Girl Semi-Finals and earned her a spot as a Hot Girl Summer Finals Qualifier. Off the mat, Arielle’s all about self-growth—she’s a firm believer in lifelong learning and hits the books as hard as she hits the weights.

Isabelle Danielle (@bella.latour)

(Isabelle Danielle)

Next up is Isabella Danielle—a small-town hottie from New England big vibes. Already signed with MMG NY, this fashion-obsessed beauty lives and breathes style, but it’s music that fuels her fire. Her playlist? Pure alt-rock heat—think Alice In Chains, Deftones, and Paramore. When she’s not sketching looks or slaying the scene, Isabella escapes the spotlight for some much-needed nature—either on a summer fishing trip or by tearing through snow on a winter snowmobile ride.

Kailey Boyles (@kailey.2024)

(Kailey Boyles)

Crowned Miss Lexington 2025 in the All American Pageant, Kailey Boyles was built for the spotlight—and she’s owning every second of it. This Kentucky-born beauty is on the path to becoming a licensed clinical therapist, and her heart is rooted in service and philanthropy. As breast cancer has touched her loved ones, she’s proudly backing the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Kailey’s already hit major milestones—Cover Girl Finals, ICON Gold League, and yes, her face has lit up Times Square once before. Add in her gamer edge and cat-mom charm, and you’ve got a powerhouse ready for a second round of neon glory.