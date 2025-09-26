Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Lola Behel, Amanda Jensen, Megan Dixon, Natasha Byrne & Kailie Marie

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Megan Dixon, Middle: Lola Behel, Right: Amanda Jensen)

Whether it’s in our Workout Warrior competition, Natural Beauty competition, or Euro Summer competition, these Friday Features models are making waves. Help us crown new winners each month by creating a free Maxim VIP account here and casting your vote.

Lola Behel

(Lola Behel)

Lola Behel isn’t just a beauty—she’s a force. Confident, ambitious, and born for the spotlight, she comes alive in front of the camera. When she’s not owning the lens, she’s hitting the gym, perfecting her glam looks, dancing, and creating the kind of content that keeps all eyes on her.

Amanda Jensen (@amandajensen.actress)

(Amanda Jensen)

Amanda Jenson is the definition of multi-talented. A Meisner-certified actress, published model, and psychologist, she’s mastered the art of wearing many hats. A quick scroll through her IMDb page proves her calendar stays packed, but her energy and creativity never slow down. When she’s not in front of the camera or deep in her craft, Jenson finds her happy place in writing, traveling, fitness, and faith.

Megan Dixon (@ulovemeg_)

(Megan Dixon)

Megan Dixon boasts a sleek and simple style that flirts with edgy, while the gym doubles as her therapy. Dixon believes in looking good, smelling good, and feeling even better.

Natasha Byrne (@natty.byrne)

(Natasha Byrne)

Natasha Byrne is a workout warrior with unstoppable energy. A Zumba instructor and proud mom, she’s got the moves, the drive, and the looks that turn heads. Based in Austin, she balances her high-energy lifestyle with quieter passions.

Kailie Marie (@kaimariem_)

(Kailie Marie)

Kailie Marie is an up-and-comer with creativity to spare. When she’s not hunting down new healthy baking recipes, she’s painting with her favorite playlist to set the vibe. A Scorpio and dog mom of four, Kailie brings her own bold sense of style to the competition.