Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Miela Cohen, Penny Horlander, Kari Van Den Elzen, Nicole & Maya

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Nicole, Middle: Miela Cohen, Right: Kari Van Den Elzen)

The Maxim Cover Girl opportunities keep on coming—MCG’s eighth competition of the year just launched. Check out the dedicated MCG Instagram page (@maximmag_covergirl) to stay on top of registration dates, deadlines, newly announced winners and more. Who knows—you might just catch one of this week’s Friday Feature stunners there in the not-so-distant future.

(Nicole)

A beauty with a message, Nicole is here to break the mold and drop jaws while doing it. As a self-described “huge animal advocate,” she’s naturally chosen to support Rescue City as she competes for a competition crown.

(Maya)

Maya doesn’t beg for attention, she demands it. With a background in acting, modeling and dance, Maya brings that full‑spectrum star energy. Her portfolio reads like a mood board for every aesthetic ever conceived.

Miela Cohen (@mielacohen)

(Miela Cohen)

A natural-born entertainer and model with a soul rooted in compassion, Cohen is a siren with grit. Whether she’s dancing to the rhythm of her favorite tracks, hiking through nature, enjoying time with her pitbull Lana, or spending time volunteering, she radiates joy that’s impossible to fake.

Penny Horlander (@pennyhorlander)

(Penny Horlander)

Horlander balances a career in anesthesiology with a commitment to mentorship, dedicating her time to guiding young women through pageantry and charitable endeavors. She proves that passion, purpose and glam are ageless.

Kari Van Den Elzen (@kvandie)

(Kari Van Den Elzen)

Kari Van Den Elzen’s life has been a non-stop sprint. She’s a former NCAA collegiate swimmer and fitness enthusiast who aims to empower women to heal, grow, and thrive. Between motherhood, working out, and dancing, Van Den Elzen seems unstoppable.