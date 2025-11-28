Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Molly McCune, Lexi Stewart, Ciara Robinson, Lola Hoti & DaKota Victoria

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Molly McCune, Middle: Lola Hoti, Right: Lexi Stewart)

As you dive into the long Thanksgiving weekend, this Friday Feature lineup is one worth celebrating. Between the turkey, touchdowns, and time with your favorite people, don’t forget to show some love to the models who’re turning up the heat in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions. Take a moment to vote for your favorites—and if you haven’t yet, create your account here to get in on the action.

Molly McCune (@mollymcqne)

(Molly McCune)

Molly McCune believes life is all about balance, connection, and pure joy—think a salad in one hand and a margarita in the other. She lives for energy and good vibes, whether she’s crushing a Pilates or Platefit class, dancing her heart out at a music festival, or soaking up the sun with one of her homemade matcha lattes. She’s at her happiest when she’s traveling, volunteering, and sharing unforgettable experiences with the people she loves.

Lexi Stewart (@envy_doll)

(Lexi Stewart)

Lexi Stewart is all about adventure, good energy, and the great outdoors. When she’s not traveling or spending time with animals, she’s pouring her heart into helping teach kids with autism—a role that speaks to her compassion as much as her character. Stewart’s an online influencer with supplement and superfood brand partnerships who lives by one mantra: Good vibes only.

Ciara Robinson (@ciaracrobinson)

(Ciara Robinson)

Ciara Robinson has an knack for fashion that focuses her Instagram aesthetic. The L.A.-based model serves up a feed filled with combos of killer fits and espresso martinis, dreamy Italian coastlines, and ice cream. For Robinson, it’s all about travel, beauty, and a lifestyle that looks as good as it feels.

Lola Hoti (@liovegas)

(Lola Hoti)

Lola Hoti lives at the intersection of sales, style, and nonstop hustle. A longtime model with a passion for fashion, she also brings her energy to the fairway as a golf caddie. Her world revolves around movement and adventure—soccer, music, travel, dancing, and long hikes through mountain trails and wild nature. Hoti keeps her vibe positive every single day, whether she’s exploring the outdoors, rollerblading for fun, or getting lost in a gripping thriller novel.

DaKota Victoria (@iam.dakotaa)

(DaKota Victoria)

DaKota Victoria brings confidence, creativity, and just the right amount of attitude to every project she touches. Off the set, Victoria stays in her element by cooking, exploring, and diving into hands-on creative pursuits that help her grow and showcase her signature style.