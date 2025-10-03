Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Ni-Ni Lashay, Charliann Manny, Katie Cooper, BreighAnn Marie & Olivia Hanrahan

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Ni-Ni Lashay, Middle: Charliann Manny, Right: Katie Cooper)

Maxim Cover Girl is on the verge of announcing its third winner of the year following the conclusion of the sizzling Shades of Grey contest. But the action doesn’t stop there—plenty of crowns are still up for grabs, including the coveted Natural Beauty and Centerfold titles.



This week, we’re giving you an inside look at five stunning women ready to take their shot at Maxim glory. Who’s got the charisma, the confidence, and the cover-worthy appeal? That’s where you come in. Sign up for a free Maxim VIP account and cast your vote—because your voice decides who takes the crown.

(Ni-Ni Lashay)

Ni-Ni Lashay is bringing fresh energy to the competition. A rising star with a serious passion for fashion. Beyond the camera, Lashay lives for music, art, and the beauty of nature. One night you’ll catch her lighting up the dance floor, the next she’s lost in a great book—or perfecting her latest recipe.

Charliann Manny (@kat3457)

(Charliann Manny)

Charliann Manny isn’t just a credentialed athletic trainer, she’s a certified stunner. This Jersey girl knows how to turn heads, whether she’s lacing up a fresh pair of kicks or crushing it in the gym. A proud shoe fanatic with a graduate degree under her belt, Manny is chasing big dreams in modeling and acting—all while living that fitness-first lifestyle.

Katie Cooper (@breighannmarie)

(Katie Cooper)

Katie Cooper is serving looks—and spiking goals. At 25, this aspiring model is balancing her studies as a future physical therapist assistant with time spent coaching on the volleyball court. Cooper’s a dedicated foodie and a serious shopper who knows how to turn everyday moments into style statements. Her striking eyes will stop you mid-scroll.

BreighAnn Marie (@livhan91)

(BreighAnn Marie)

BreighAnn Marie is proof that strength comes with style. A kickboxing mama of three, she puts family first but knows the power of carving out “me time.” From arranging fresh bouquets and painting flawless nails to indulging in travel, Marie embraces the little luxuries that fuel her creativity.

Olivia Hanrahan

(Olivia Hanrahan)

Olivia Hanrahan is redefining strength and beauty on her own terms. At 33, this thyroid cancer survivor has embraced a powerful new chapter—one fixed in self-love and unapologetic confidence. Hanrahan radiates both resilience and allure, proving that true beauty comes from within. Powerful. Beautiful. Unstoppable. That’s a winning combination.