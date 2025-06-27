Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Elvira Oppenheim, Sierra Dehghan, Cosette Nelson, Veronica Thomas & Bell Whatley

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Cosette Nelson, Middle: Elvira Oppenheim, Right: Sierra Dehghan)

These five Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders are lighting up the polls and distinguishing themselves from a sea of MCG hopefuls. After meeting each below, consider creating a Maxim VIP account to help us crown this year’s winner. Those with aspirations of cover girl glory can step into the spotlight by creating a model profile at covergirl.maxim.com.

Elvira Oppenheim (@elvira_oppenheim)

(Elvira Oppenheim)

Balance is what Elvira Oppenheim is all about. A mom, Miss World America 2024 title holder and founder of luxury swimwear brand Impress Swim, Oppenheim is all about empowering others while embracing confidence.

Sierra Dehghan (@sdehghan)

(Sierra Dehghan)

From Nebraska to the Big Apple, Sierra Dehghan is chasing down her dreams. Take one look at her Instagram page and you won’t be able to take your eyes off of this edgy and artsy beauty.

Cosette Nelson (@cos.ettte)

(Cosette Nelson)

Cosette Nelson has modeling aspirations since she could walk, and the MCG competitions are giving her a way to make those aspirations a reality, as she explains on her personal Cover Girl page. Nelson has chosen to support Soldiers’ Angels “to honor my dad, who served as a Marine for 4 years, and to support those who’ve served our country with courage & selflessness.”

Veronica Thomas (@ronnieeeeeb)

(Veronica Thomas)

Veronica Thomas is a future lawyer who loves to play volleyball, hike, and shop. To enhance her active lifestyle, Thomas has also taken an interest in natural herbs and remedies that can help her recover and relax after her high energy gym workouts.

Bell Whatley @therealmisssouthernbell

(Bell Whatley)

Bell Whatley is a born-and-raised Texas cowgirl. The self-proclaimed “Real Miss Southern Bell” insists that self care is the cornerstone to positive mental health. Having made it to the interview round of the Maxim Icon competition, we can guarantee that her southern charm is no act.