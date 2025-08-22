Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Raquel Tomrose, Raygen, Jade Oremus, Kristell Segovia & Taya Enlund

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Raquel Tomrose, Middle: Kristell Segovia, Right: Jade Oremus)

Behold this week’s Maxim Cover Girl competition Friday Feature—five stunning models who are turning heads and climbing the ranks in our competitions. With every vote, their fan base grows—and so does the heat. Think one of them has what it takes to claim the crown? Join the action by creating your Maxim VIP account and casting your vote.

Raquel Tomrose (@raqueltomrose)

(Raquel Tomrose)

Fueled by octane and love, Raquel Tomrose lives life in the fast lane with her feet firmly planted in family values. Fast cars and slow meals, she carries equal love for motorsports and a soft spot for Sunday dinners. From the garage to the spotlight, Tomrose merges horsepower with heart and doesn’t hit the brakes for anyone.

(Raygen)

From a small town in Indiana to big ocean dreams, Raygen is the kind of woman who is all about expression. One hand grips a biology degree, the other a gaming controller, she shows the world that passions don’t need to fit in one box. Whether she’s tending to her garden, striking poses with that natural glow, or vibing oceanside with her Shih-Poo Goldie, Raygen’s vibe is peaceful, powerful, and just a little bit addictive.

Jade Oremus (@jadeoremus)

(Jade Oremus)

Jade Oremus moves like a dancer, strikes like a fighter, and lives like the rules never applied to her in the first place. Whether she’s on the mat mastering martial arts or stealing the spotlight with every beat she drops on the dance floor, her feed is a visual mood board of energy.

Kristell Segovia (@thekrisadventures)

(Kristell Segovia)

Bilingual, bold, and built for the road, Kristell Segovia is the kind of woman who’ll cross borders to help a stranger, then facetime her abuela with a smile full of stories. A proud Latina and travel nurse, she thrives where empathy meets adventure. Segovia is making sure her life is one big adventure.

Taya Enlund (@tay_mae24)

(Taya Enlund)

Taya Enlund has a sweet smile and irresistible energy. The mom of three is walking proof that beauty is ageless. Between gym sessions, cuddling with her fur babies, and chasing toddlers, she reminds the world that motherhood is a superpower.