Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Rebekah Knaster
The Fort Lauderdale-based beauty is vying for the MCG competition crown.
Meet Rebekah Knaster, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender.
Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Maxim Cover Girl competition hopeful enjoys cooking for family and friends, salsa dancing and practicing hot yoga.
Should she win the $25,000 cash prize, Knaster says she'll donate the money to a non-profit organization of her choosing.
Click here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Good luck to all the entrants!