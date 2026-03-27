Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Riley Harrington, Courtney Devine, Jesi Wilkerson, D’Ereka, Charlotte

“Friday Features” showcases standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Riley Harrington, Middle: Courtney Devine, Right: D’Ereka)

As each of these five Friday Features stunners navigates the Maxim Cover Girl competition rounds, they take one step closer to claiming a crown. The opportunities are plentiful; right now, new models can register for a chance to grace the cover of Maxim, design and debut a bespoke outfit on the runway, or become the face of Whipped Cream Swimwear’s upcoming campaign. Have any questions? DM us @maximmag_covergirl.

Riley Harrington (@rileyharrington._)

(Riley Harrington)

Hailing from the rugged edges of Homer, Alaska, Riley Harrington is proof that the best things come from the wild. She’s traded the frontier for a life fueled by high-voltage energy and authentic connections, whether she’s chasing a Pacific sunset or lost in the rhythm of an intriguing track.

Courtney Devine (@devinecourtneyjo_)

(Courtney Devine)

A nurse who’s deep in doctoral studies to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Courtney Devine is a dedicated architect of mental health advocacy and female empowerment. When she isn’t leading the charge in healthcare entrepreneurship, this mother of two is finding her flow on horseback or hitting the coast.

(D’Ereka)

A hometown girl with southern charm and global ambition, D’Ereka has been chasing the lens since she could walk, turning a lifelong passion for modeling into a masterclass in confidence. When she’s not commanding the camera, she’s likely in the boxing ring or putting in hard-run miles on the pavement.

Jesi Wilkerson (@taura.taura)

(Jesi Wilkerson)

Jesi Wilkerson is a staple of Portland’s creative scene. A veteran stylist with an astute eye for hair, makeup, and wardrobe, Wilkerson moves seamlessly from the high-pressure wings of a runway to the center of the spotlight. Whether she’s creative-directing a vision or taking the lead in a music video, her mission remains singular: elevate every subject to their ultimate, most magnetic self.

(Charlotte)

For Charlotte, modeling isn’t just about the shot—it’s an exercise in intentionality and authentic self-expression. A devotee of the balanced life, she finds her edge through fitness and her peace through travel, always moving with a quiet, inspiring confidence.