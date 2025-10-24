Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Rose Pennington, Tiffany Mahogany, Iris Samone, Jenna James & Tiffany K

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Iris Samone, Middle: Rose Pennington, Right: Tiffany K)

It’s shaping up to be a record-breaking year for the Maxim Cover Girl competitions. With three stunning winners already crowned and nine more contests heating up, the momentum is unstoppable. Think you’ve got what it takes to own the spotlight? Step into the Centerfold competition this fall for your shot at $50,000 and a coveted centerfold feature in Maxim magazine.



This week’s Friday Feature lineup is pure fire. Each of these five models has climbed the ranks with one goal in mind—to claim the crown. Beauty may be subjective, but when it comes to these standouts, there’s no room for debate.

Rose Pennington (@rose_pennington)

(Rose Pennington)

A rose symbolizes gratitude, desire, and enthusiasm—and Rose Pennington embodies them all. Known for her infectious smile and generous spirit, she’s the kind of woman who lights up every room she enters. When she’s not performing random acts of kindness, she’s busy studying both law and medicine.

Tiffany Mahogany (@flynerd_tiff)

(Tiffany Mahogany)

Tiffany Mahogany isn’t just a name—it’s a brand. This Chicago native is a published model, actress, motivational speaker, and improv comedian who knows how to own every stage she steps on. You’ve seen her strike a pose as a yoga model on Chicago Today and share her voice on her YouTube podcast. Accomplished, ambitious, and laser-focused, Mahogany has her eyes set on the crown.

Iris Samone (@reallyirissamone)

(Iris Samone)

A proud Saint Vincent island goddess, Iris Samone was born to be near the water. Whether she’s swimming, sailing, or soaking up the sun, the ocean is her element—pure bliss. Known for her impeccable style and effortless confidence, Samone always stands out from the crowd—and that edge makes her a force in every Maxim competition she enters.

Tiffany K (@tiffers_k)

(Tiffany K)

Tiffany K. sees the world through every lens—literally. As both a model and a photographer, she knows exactly how to capture beauty from both sides of the camera. In front of it, she’s serving flawless looks; behind it, she’s creating pure magic. Add in her fitness expertise and endless healthy cooking hacks, and you’ve got an influencer powerhouse.

Jenna James

(Jenna James)

Jenna James is all about staying grounded. She loves camping, soaking in nature, and unwinding along the shores of her favorite spot, Lake Michigan. Family and friends keep her centered, but her heart goes even deeper. Jenna proudly supports Soldiers’ Angels, saying, “I think we forget about the people who fought hard for us to be free.” A natural beauty with a big heart, James proves that strength and compassion never go out of style.